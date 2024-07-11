iifl-logo-icon 1
GE Power India Ltd AGM

318.75
(4.34%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:19 PM

GE Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 202422 May 2024
The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company shall be held on 23rd day of July 2024. As per enclosed file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) As per the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) As per enclosed file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

11 Jul 2024|03:20 PM

In addition to the Mangalore order, GE Power recently obtained an order from NTPC worth ₹1.87 crore for supplying main turbine spares to the NTPC Talcher plant.

