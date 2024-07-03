iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Share Price

1,829.85
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,943.8
  • Day's High1,943.8
  • 52 Wk High3,230
  • Prev. Close1,932.15
  • Day's Low1,800
  • 52 Wk Low 1,828
  • Turnover (lac)457.73
  • P/E16.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,161.86
  • EPS114.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,168.37
  • Div. Yield0.78
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,943.8

Prev. Close

1,932.15

Turnover(Lac.)

457.73

Day's High

1,943.8

Day's Low

1,800

52 Week's High

3,230

52 Week's Low

1,828

Book Value

1,161.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,168.37

P/E

16.88

EPS

114.39

Divi. Yield

0.78

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.54%

Non-Promoter- 9.75%

Institutions: 9.75%

Non-Institutions: 46.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.85

11.85

11.85

11.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,314.54

1,124.88

997.39

874.47

Net Worth

1,326.39

1,136.73

1,009.24

886.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,502.05

1,883.19

1,342.62

997.67

yoy growth (%)

-20.23

40.26

34.57

1.4

Raw materials

-488.51

-151

-1,015.38

-745.68

As % of sales

32.52

8.01

75.62

74.74

Employee costs

-87.63

-96.46

-62.83

-46.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

132.46

161.32

126

93.58

Depreciation

-23.36

-20.73

-14.9

-12.66

Tax paid

-28.9

-34.42

-42.67

-27.95

Working capital

-25.67

589.7

261.51

27.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.23

40.26

34.57

1.4

Op profit growth

-19.19

46.63

37.88

-23.77

EBIT growth

-18.51

49.15

28.93

-22.56

Net profit growth

-18.39

52.27

26.95

-15.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,086.53

2,900.11

1,323.95

1,502.06

1,883.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,086.53

2,900.11

1,323.95

1,502.06

1,883.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

194.18

56.85

177.3

242.73

222.2

View Annually Results

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Y S Lodha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

D R Bansal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pracheta Majumdar

Independent Non Exe. Director

P S Dasgupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harsh V Lodha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rashmi Dhariwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Kapoor

Independent Director

B R Nahar

Independent Director

Aravind Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Summary

Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks Limited (VTL) was established in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Cables (comprising of telecommunications cables, other types of wires & cables, FRP rods/glass rovings etc.) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Turnkey Contracts & Services business).The Company had set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It commenced production in Mar.86. The capacity was hiked to 12.5 lac ckm pa and commercial production on the enhanced capacity commenced on 1 Mar.90.In Nov.92, Vindhya Telelinks came out with a rights issue of equity shares in ratio of 1:2 at a prem. of Rs 75. VTL has promoted Birla Ericsson Optical (one of the early entrants in the optical fibre cable industry) and promoted a joint venture, Universal ABB Power Cables, along with Universal Cables and the renowned multinational power equipment company, Asea Brown Boveri, to produce high-voltage power cables in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The company has received ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certification from DET Norske Veritas, Netherlands for its entire range of products. Project of Optical Fibre Cables has been commissioned & company is very much hopeful about the increase in production level & approval from DOT.In order to augmen
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vindhya Telelinks Ltd share price today?

The Vindhya Telelinks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1829.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is ₹2168.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is 16.88 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vindhya Telelinks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is ₹1828 and ₹3230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd?

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.47%, 3 Years at 14.02%, 1 Year at -16.62%, 6 Month at -22.20%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at -3.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.54 %
Institutions - 9.75 %
Public - 46.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.