SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,943.8
Prev. Close₹1,932.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹457.73
Day's High₹1,943.8
Day's Low₹1,800
52 Week's High₹3,230
52 Week's Low₹1,828
Book Value₹1,161.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,168.37
P/E16.88
EPS114.39
Divi. Yield0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.85
11.85
11.85
11.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,314.54
1,124.88
997.39
874.47
Net Worth
1,326.39
1,136.73
1,009.24
886.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,502.05
1,883.19
1,342.62
997.67
yoy growth (%)
-20.23
40.26
34.57
1.4
Raw materials
-488.51
-151
-1,015.38
-745.68
As % of sales
32.52
8.01
75.62
74.74
Employee costs
-87.63
-96.46
-62.83
-46.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
132.46
161.32
126
93.58
Depreciation
-23.36
-20.73
-14.9
-12.66
Tax paid
-28.9
-34.42
-42.67
-27.95
Working capital
-25.67
589.7
261.51
27.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.23
40.26
34.57
1.4
Op profit growth
-19.19
46.63
37.88
-23.77
EBIT growth
-18.51
49.15
28.93
-22.56
Net profit growth
-18.39
52.27
26.95
-15.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,086.53
2,900.11
1,323.95
1,502.06
1,883.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,086.53
2,900.11
1,323.95
1,502.06
1,883.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
194.18
56.85
177.3
242.73
222.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Y S Lodha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
D R Bansal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pracheta Majumdar
Independent Non Exe. Director
P S Dasgupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harsh V Lodha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rashmi Dhariwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Kapoor
Independent Director
B R Nahar
Independent Director
Aravind Srinivasan
Reports by Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
Summary
Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks Limited (VTL) was established in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Cables (comprising of telecommunications cables, other types of wires & cables, FRP rods/glass rovings etc.) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Turnkey Contracts & Services business).The Company had set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It commenced production in Mar.86. The capacity was hiked to 12.5 lac ckm pa and commercial production on the enhanced capacity commenced on 1 Mar.90.In Nov.92, Vindhya Telelinks came out with a rights issue of equity shares in ratio of 1:2 at a prem. of Rs 75. VTL has promoted Birla Ericsson Optical (one of the early entrants in the optical fibre cable industry) and promoted a joint venture, Universal ABB Power Cables, along with Universal Cables and the renowned multinational power equipment company, Asea Brown Boveri, to produce high-voltage power cables in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The company has received ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certification from DET Norske Veritas, Netherlands for its entire range of products. Project of Optical Fibre Cables has been commissioned & company is very much hopeful about the increase in production level & approval from DOT.In order to augmen
The Vindhya Telelinks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1829.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is ₹2168.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is 16.88 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vindhya Telelinks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd is ₹1828 and ₹3230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.47%, 3 Years at 14.02%, 1 Year at -16.62%, 6 Month at -22.20%, 3 Month at -14.29% and 1 Month at -3.31%.
