Summary

Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks Limited (VTL) was established in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Cables (comprising of telecommunications cables, other types of wires & cables, FRP rods/glass rovings etc.) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Turnkey Contracts & Services business).The Company had set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It commenced production in Mar.86. The capacity was hiked to 12.5 lac ckm pa and commercial production on the enhanced capacity commenced on 1 Mar.90.In Nov.92, Vindhya Telelinks came out with a rights issue of equity shares in ratio of 1:2 at a prem. of Rs 75. VTL has promoted Birla Ericsson Optical (one of the early entrants in the optical fibre cable industry) and promoted a joint venture, Universal ABB Power Cables, along with Universal Cables and the renowned multinational power equipment company, Asea Brown Boveri, to produce high-voltage power cables in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The company has received ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certification from DET Norske Veritas, Netherlands for its entire range of products. Project of Optical Fibre Cables has been commissioned & company is very much hopeful about the increase in production level & approval from DOT.In order to augmen

