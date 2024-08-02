|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company under Regulation 30(2) of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015. Book Closure Date(s), Remote e-Voting Information for the 41st Annual General Meeting and Payment of Dividend. Proceeding of 41st Annual General Meeting held on 2nd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Shri Pracheta Majumdar (DIN:00179118) ceased to be a Director on the Board of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM held on 02-08-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
