|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,502.05
1,883.19
1,342.62
997.67
yoy growth (%)
-20.23
40.26
34.57
1.4
Raw materials
-488.51
-151
-1,015.38
-745.68
As % of sales
32.52
8.01
75.62
74.74
Employee costs
-87.63
-96.46
-62.83
-46.59
As % of sales
5.83
5.12
4.67
4.67
Other costs
-715.73
-1,375.61
-87.02
-76.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.65
73.04
6.48
7.69
Operating profit
210.17
260.1
177.37
128.64
OPM
13.99
13.81
13.21
12.89
Depreciation
-23.36
-20.73
-14.9
-12.66
Interest expense
-78.03
-97.01
-47.19
-40.74
Other income
23.69
18.96
10.73
18.35
Profit before tax
132.46
161.32
126
93.58
Taxes
-28.9
-34.42
-42.67
-27.95
Tax rate
-21.82
-21.34
-33.86
-29.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.55
126.89
83.33
65.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
103.55
126.89
83.33
65.63
yoy growth (%)
-18.39
52.27
26.95
-15.13
NPM
6.89
6.73
6.2
6.57
