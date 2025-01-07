iifl-logo-icon 1
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,856.3
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:24 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,502.05

1,883.19

1,342.62

997.67

yoy growth (%)

-20.23

40.26

34.57

1.4

Raw materials

-488.51

-151

-1,015.38

-745.68

As % of sales

32.52

8.01

75.62

74.74

Employee costs

-87.63

-96.46

-62.83

-46.59

As % of sales

5.83

5.12

4.67

4.67

Other costs

-715.73

-1,375.61

-87.02

-76.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.65

73.04

6.48

7.69

Operating profit

210.17

260.1

177.37

128.64

OPM

13.99

13.81

13.21

12.89

Depreciation

-23.36

-20.73

-14.9

-12.66

Interest expense

-78.03

-97.01

-47.19

-40.74

Other income

23.69

18.96

10.73

18.35

Profit before tax

132.46

161.32

126

93.58

Taxes

-28.9

-34.42

-42.67

-27.95

Tax rate

-21.82

-21.34

-33.86

-29.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.55

126.89

83.33

65.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

103.55

126.89

83.33

65.63

yoy growth (%)

-18.39

52.27

26.95

-15.13

NPM

6.89

6.73

6.2

6.57

