Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.85
11.85
11.85
11.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,314.54
1,124.88
997.39
874.47
Net Worth
1,326.39
1,136.73
1,009.24
886.32
Minority Interest
Debt
493.22
668
571.34
732.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.82
7.88
10.46
3.5
Total Liabilities
1,834.43
1,812.61
1,591.04
1,622.7
Fixed Assets
159.09
131.57
111.56
140.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
264.82
204.22
221.7
165.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.79
2.35
2.75
3.33
Networking Capital
1,236.87
1,429.12
1,242.25
1,289.57
Inventories
1,189.97
961.11
760.21
747.52
Inventory Days
181.64
Sundry Debtors
929.21
1,026.8
708.45
1,154.07
Debtor Days
280.43
Other Current Assets
603.42
727.22
312.17
194.86
Sundry Creditors
-791.5
-903.9
-351.71
-539.39
Creditor Days
131.07
Other Current Liabilities
-694.23
-382.11
-186.87
-267.49
Cash
170.88
45.35
12.78
23.33
Total Assets
1,834.45
1,812.61
1,591.04
1,622.7
