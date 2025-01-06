iifl-logo-icon 1
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,829.85
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Vindhya Telelink FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

132.46

161.32

126

93.58

Depreciation

-23.36

-20.73

-14.9

-12.66

Tax paid

-28.9

-34.42

-42.67

-27.95

Working capital

-25.67

589.7

261.51

27.17

Other operating items

Operating

54.5

695.86

329.93

80.15

Capital expenditure

47.05

67.56

25.16

-120.88

Free cash flow

101.55

763.42

355.09

-40.72

Equity raised

1,537.31

1,156.78

875.72

728.24

Investing

16.12

-16.5

12.84

13.48

Financing

512.34

934.03

355.99

323.64

Dividends paid

0

0

11.85

8.29

Net in cash

2,167.33

2,837.73

1,611.49

1,032.93

