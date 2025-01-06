Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
132.46
161.32
126
93.58
Depreciation
-23.36
-20.73
-14.9
-12.66
Tax paid
-28.9
-34.42
-42.67
-27.95
Working capital
-25.67
589.7
261.51
27.17
Other operating items
Operating
54.5
695.86
329.93
80.15
Capital expenditure
47.05
67.56
25.16
-120.88
Free cash flow
101.55
763.42
355.09
-40.72
Equity raised
1,537.31
1,156.78
875.72
728.24
Investing
16.12
-16.5
12.84
13.48
Financing
512.34
934.03
355.99
323.64
Dividends paid
0
0
11.85
8.29
Net in cash
2,167.33
2,837.73
1,611.49
1,032.93
