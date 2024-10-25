iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Board Meeting

1,864
(1.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:54:47 PM

Vindhya Telelink CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
VINDHYA TELELINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
VINDHYA TELELINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20246 May 2024
VINDHYA TELELINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
VINDHYA TELELINKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December 2023. Uaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Vindhya Telelink: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vindhya Telelinks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.