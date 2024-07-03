Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Summary

Jointly promoted by Universal Cables of the M P Birla group and Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam, Vindhya Telelinks Limited (VTL) was established in January, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Cables (comprising of telecommunications cables, other types of wires & cables, FRP rods/glass rovings etc.) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (Turnkey Contracts & Services business).The Company had set up a project to manufacture jelly-filled telephone cables (cap.: 5 lac ckm pa) in Sep.83, at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Ericsson Cables, Sweden. It commenced production in Mar.86. The capacity was hiked to 12.5 lac ckm pa and commercial production on the enhanced capacity commenced on 1 Mar.90.In Nov.92, Vindhya Telelinks came out with a rights issue of equity shares in ratio of 1:2 at a prem. of Rs 75. VTL has promoted Birla Ericsson Optical (one of the early entrants in the optical fibre cable industry) and promoted a joint venture, Universal ABB Power Cables, along with Universal Cables and the renowned multinational power equipment company, Asea Brown Boveri, to produce high-voltage power cables in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The company has received ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certification from DET Norske Veritas, Netherlands for its entire range of products. Project of Optical Fibre Cables has been commissioned & company is very much hopeful about the increase in production level & approval from DOT.In order to augment the financial resources, the company had come out with a rights issue of 59,26,007 16% secured redeemable partly convertible debentures in the year 1996. In 1996-97 it has received IS/ISO 9002 certification for manufacture and supply of jelly filled telephone cables from Bureau of Indian Standards (Accredited by Road Voor Accreditatie, Netherlands).During the year 2000-2001, the company floated a subsidiary , Optic Fibre Goa, along with Universal Cables and Birla Ericsson Optical to meet the requirement for Optical Fibre. Companys subsidiary, Optic Fibre Goa Limited, commenced commercial production in March, 2002. Optic Fibre Goa Ltd. (OFGL) was amalgamated with Universal Cables Ltd during the year 2006-07 and as a result, OFGL ceased to be a subsidiary of Company with effect from 1st April, 2005.The Company commissioned the Phase I expansion project for augmenting production capacity of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) during the FY 2019-20. Similarly, the installation and commissioning of Solar PV Cable manufacturing project was commissioned during the same period with commissioning of Electron Beam Accelerator.