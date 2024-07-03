Summary

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turn key solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Leasing, Finance, Entertainment centers, Hotels and tourism.The company is a leading ISO 9002 Company established in 1971 and a pioneer in the field of turnkey execution from Design, Detailed Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of complete range of Hydromechanical equipments for Hydroelectric Power & Irrigation projects, PHED, PWD & various Corporations. Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd. has to its credentials more than 40 projects completed all over India and Abroad for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro-Mechanical Equipments.Om Metals is well acquainted with modernized methods of fabrication and erection and have successfully completed the works in remote areas, difficult climate & natural site conditions, logistics bottlenecks, difficult roads and great distances.The companys track record in executing turnkey contracts involving Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro Mechanical Works of similar nature and magnitude for major hydro electric and multipurpose projects has been exemplary as evidenced from successful completion of these works on schedule and mostly ahead of schedule. To name a few, the company has completed Kurichu H.E. project, Bhutan much

