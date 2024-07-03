SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹171.64
Prev. Close₹170.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹141.52
Day's High₹173.6
Day's Low₹165.42
52 Week's High₹227.9
52 Week's Low₹97.05
Book Value₹78.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,598.68
P/E57.55
EPS2.96
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
737.9
687.2
658.32
643.34
Net Worth
747.53
696.83
667.95
652.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
228.18
187.07
294.23
243.41
yoy growth (%)
21.97
-36.42
20.87
28.75
Raw materials
-65.4
-74.22
-92.35
-84.14
As % of sales
28.66
39.67
31.38
34.56
Employee costs
-19.94
-22.35
-20.9
-19.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.66
18.43
47.95
27.67
Depreciation
-8.35
-9.18
-11.99
-11.41
Tax paid
-10.69
-0.13
-16.91
-7.77
Working capital
38.64
-55.05
57.71
54.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.97
-36.42
20.87
28.75
Op profit growth
-1,390.78
-104.73
42.17
-14.81
EBIT growth
4.99
-36.02
39.36
-11.46
Net profit growth
-41.77
-59.83
123.31
-36.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,113.82
799.21
313.03
235.64
187.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,113.82
799.21
313.03
235.64
187.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.16
29.8
21.68
13.76
35.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reena Jain.
Vice Chairman
Sunil Kothari
Managing Director & CEO
Vikas Kothari
Independent Director
Gopi Raman Sharma
Executive Chairman
Dharam Prakash Kothari
Independent Director
Saloni Kala
Independent Director
Ramakanta Tripathy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Om Infra Ltd
Summary
Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turn key solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Leasing, Finance, Entertainment centers, Hotels and tourism.The company is a leading ISO 9002 Company established in 1971 and a pioneer in the field of turnkey execution from Design, Detailed Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of complete range of Hydromechanical equipments for Hydroelectric Power & Irrigation projects, PHED, PWD & various Corporations. Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd. has to its credentials more than 40 projects completed all over India and Abroad for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro-Mechanical Equipments.Om Metals is well acquainted with modernized methods of fabrication and erection and have successfully completed the works in remote areas, difficult climate & natural site conditions, logistics bottlenecks, difficult roads and great distances.The companys track record in executing turnkey contracts involving Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro Mechanical Works of similar nature and magnitude for major hydro electric and multipurpose projects has been exemplary as evidenced from successful completion of these works on schedule and mostly ahead of schedule. To name a few, the company has completed Kurichu H.E. project, Bhutan much
The Om Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Om Infra Ltd is ₹1598.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Om Infra Ltd is 57.55 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Om Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Om Infra Ltd is ₹97.05 and ₹227.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Om Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.98%, 3 Years at 67.52%, 1 Year at 14.38%, 6 Month at -3.17%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at 7.69%.
