Om Infra Ltd Share Price

166.01
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open171.64
  • Day's High173.6
  • 52 Wk High227.9
  • Prev. Close170.66
  • Day's Low165.42
  • 52 Wk Low 97.05
  • Turnover (lac)141.52
  • P/E57.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value78.61
  • EPS2.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,598.68
  • Div. Yield0.29
Om Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

171.64

Prev. Close

170.66

Turnover(Lac.)

141.52

Day's High

173.6

Day's Low

165.42

52 Week's High

227.9

52 Week's Low

97.05

Book Value

78.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,598.68

P/E

57.55

EPS

2.96

Divi. Yield

0.29

Om Infra Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Om Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Om Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.01%

Non-Promoter- 3.98%

Institutions: 3.98%

Non-Institutions: 29.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Om Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

9.63

9.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

737.9

687.2

658.32

643.34

Net Worth

747.53

696.83

667.95

652.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

228.18

187.07

294.23

243.41

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-36.42

20.87

28.75

Raw materials

-65.4

-74.22

-92.35

-84.14

As % of sales

28.66

39.67

31.38

34.56

Employee costs

-19.94

-22.35

-20.9

-19.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.66

18.43

47.95

27.67

Depreciation

-8.35

-9.18

-11.99

-11.41

Tax paid

-10.69

-0.13

-16.91

-7.77

Working capital

38.64

-55.05

57.71

54.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.97

-36.42

20.87

28.75

Op profit growth

-1,390.78

-104.73

42.17

-14.81

EBIT growth

4.99

-36.02

39.36

-11.46

Net profit growth

-41.77

-59.83

123.31

-36.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,113.82

799.21

313.03

235.64

187.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,113.82

799.21

313.03

235.64

187.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.16

29.8

21.68

13.76

35.25

Om Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Om Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reena Jain.

Vice Chairman

Sunil Kothari

Managing Director & CEO

Vikas Kothari

Independent Director

Gopi Raman Sharma

Executive Chairman

Dharam Prakash Kothari

Independent Director

Saloni Kala

Independent Director

Ramakanta Tripathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Om Infra Ltd

Summary

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turn key solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Leasing, Finance, Entertainment centers, Hotels and tourism.The company is a leading ISO 9002 Company established in 1971 and a pioneer in the field of turnkey execution from Design, Detailed Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of complete range of Hydromechanical equipments for Hydroelectric Power & Irrigation projects, PHED, PWD & various Corporations. Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd. has to its credentials more than 40 projects completed all over India and Abroad for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro-Mechanical Equipments.Om Metals is well acquainted with modernized methods of fabrication and erection and have successfully completed the works in remote areas, difficult climate & natural site conditions, logistics bottlenecks, difficult roads and great distances.The companys track record in executing turnkey contracts involving Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro Mechanical Works of similar nature and magnitude for major hydro electric and multipurpose projects has been exemplary as evidenced from successful completion of these works on schedule and mostly ahead of schedule. To name a few, the company has completed Kurichu H.E. project, Bhutan much
Company FAQs

What is the Om Infra Ltd share price today?

The Om Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Om Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Om Infra Ltd is ₹1598.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Om Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Om Infra Ltd is 57.55 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Om Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Om Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Om Infra Ltd is ₹97.05 and ₹227.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Om Infra Ltd?

Om Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.98%, 3 Years at 67.52%, 1 Year at 14.38%, 6 Month at -3.17%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at 7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Om Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Om Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.02 %
Institutions - 3.98 %
Public - 29.00 %

