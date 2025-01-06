Om Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.66
18.43
47.95
27.67
Depreciation
-8.35
-9.18
-11.99
-11.41
Tax paid
-10.69
-0.13
-16.91
-7.77
Working capital
38.64
-55.05
57.71
54.27
Other operating items
Operating
41.24
-45.93
76.75
62.75
Capital expenditure
-1.66
-24.46
-75.46
29.06
Free cash flow
39.58
-70.39
1.29
91.81
Equity raised
1,263.29
1,242.76
1,182.64
1,133.74
Investing
-3.33
-12.06
-4.52
47.43
Financing
8.97
-8.68
21.51
23.78
Dividends paid
0
0
3.37
1.92
Net in cash
1,308.51
1,151.62
1,204.3
1,298.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.