Om Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

158.69
(-7.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Om Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.66

18.43

47.95

27.67

Depreciation

-8.35

-9.18

-11.99

-11.41

Tax paid

-10.69

-0.13

-16.91

-7.77

Working capital

38.64

-55.05

57.71

54.27

Other operating items

Operating

41.24

-45.93

76.75

62.75

Capital expenditure

-1.66

-24.46

-75.46

29.06

Free cash flow

39.58

-70.39

1.29

91.81

Equity raised

1,263.29

1,242.76

1,182.64

1,133.74

Investing

-3.33

-12.06

-4.52

47.43

Financing

8.97

-8.68

21.51

23.78

Dividends paid

0

0

3.37

1.92

Net in cash

1,308.51

1,151.62

1,204.3

1,298.69

