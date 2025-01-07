iifl-logo-icon 1
Om Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

165.97
(4.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:59:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

228.18

187.07

294.23

243.41

yoy growth (%)

21.97

-36.42

20.87

28.75

Raw materials

-65.4

-74.22

-92.35

-84.14

As % of sales

28.66

39.67

31.38

34.56

Employee costs

-19.94

-22.35

-20.9

-19.7

As % of sales

8.74

11.94

7.1

8.09

Other costs

-104.87

-93.42

-118.85

-95.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.96

49.94

40.39

39.38

Operating profit

37.94

-2.93

62.12

43.69

OPM

16.63

-1.57

21.11

17.95

Depreciation

-8.35

-9.18

-11.99

-11.41

Interest expense

-21.68

-22.84

-16.56

-18.62

Other income

13.75

53.4

14.39

14.02

Profit before tax

21.66

18.43

47.95

27.67

Taxes

-10.69

-0.13

-16.91

-7.77

Tax rate

-49.38

-0.75

-35.27

-28.09

Minorities and other

-0.57

-0.44

13.39

0

Adj. profit

10.39

17.84

44.43

19.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.39

17.84

44.43

19.89

yoy growth (%)

-41.77

-59.83

123.31

-36.11

NPM

4.55

9.54

15.1

8.17

