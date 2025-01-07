Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
228.18
187.07
294.23
243.41
yoy growth (%)
21.97
-36.42
20.87
28.75
Raw materials
-65.4
-74.22
-92.35
-84.14
As % of sales
28.66
39.67
31.38
34.56
Employee costs
-19.94
-22.35
-20.9
-19.7
As % of sales
8.74
11.94
7.1
8.09
Other costs
-104.87
-93.42
-118.85
-95.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.96
49.94
40.39
39.38
Operating profit
37.94
-2.93
62.12
43.69
OPM
16.63
-1.57
21.11
17.95
Depreciation
-8.35
-9.18
-11.99
-11.41
Interest expense
-21.68
-22.84
-16.56
-18.62
Other income
13.75
53.4
14.39
14.02
Profit before tax
21.66
18.43
47.95
27.67
Taxes
-10.69
-0.13
-16.91
-7.77
Tax rate
-49.38
-0.75
-35.27
-28.09
Minorities and other
-0.57
-0.44
13.39
0
Adj. profit
10.39
17.84
44.43
19.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.39
17.84
44.43
19.89
yoy growth (%)
-41.77
-59.83
123.31
-36.11
NPM
4.55
9.54
15.1
8.17
