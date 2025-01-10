Om Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
737.9
687.2
658.32
643.34
Net Worth
747.53
696.83
667.95
652.97
Minority Interest
Debt
79.59
108.68
107.98
101.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.55
20.07
9.14
14.15
Total Liabilities
867.67
825.58
785.07
768.31
Fixed Assets
117.16
116.15
118.89
118.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
140.79
139.12
159.52
161.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0
2.77
1.9
Networking Capital
538.89
502.54
463.4
440.98
Inventories
110.34
142.71
183.69
136.88
Inventory Days
218.95
Sundry Debtors
236.06
240.07
84.1
105.7
Debtor Days
169.07
Other Current Assets
372.39
391.47
378.43
397.45
Sundry Creditors
-103.3
-165.5
-99.8
-105.97
Creditor Days
169.5
Other Current Liabilities
-76.6
-106.21
-83.02
-93.08
Cash
70.47
67.78
40.49
44.96
Total Assets
867.67
825.59
785.07
768.31
