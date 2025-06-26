Om Infra Surges 7% After ₹199 Crore NHPC Order for Dibang Hydropower Project

Om Infra Ltd shares jumped over 7% in intraday trade on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after the company announced a significant contract win worth ₹199 crore from NHPC Ltd. The order pertains to hydro-mechanical works for the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project, one of India’s largest upcoming hydropower facilities, located in Arunachal Pradesh.

The development not only lifted investor sentiment but also reaffirmed the company’s technical capabilities in delivering complex water infrastructure projects. Following the news, Om Infra Ltd shares gained 7.86% trading at ₹140.23 at 11:38 AM on June 26, 2025.

Awarded by state-run hydropower major NHPC, the turnkey contract includes both equipment supply and service execution components. Under the Lot‑5B package, Om Infra will deliver critical hydro-mechanical components such as intake and draft tube gates, hoists, spares, tools, and tackles. This portion is valued at ₹167.86 crore on an ex-works and CIF/CIP basis.

In addition, the company will oversee the installation, inland transportation, commissioning, and performance testing of these components, with the services package priced at ₹31.98 crore. The total contract value comes to ₹199.84 crore, with a project timeline of 46 months from the start date.

This marks a comprehensive engagement where Om Infra will act as the single-point solution provider, managing the project from manufacturing to commissioning a model that plays to the company’s strengths in executing end-to-end infrastructure assignments.

Vikas Kothari, Managing Director and CEO of Om Infra, highlighted that the win is a testament to the company’s established track record in delivering precision-engineered hydro-mechanical systems for large dams and water bodies. “This project reflects our deep domain expertise and marks another milestone in our strategy to expand into hydroelectric, pumped storage, and water management systems,” he said.

Om Infra has built a niche for itself in irrigation, civil construction, and water resource management, and this order adds considerable weight to its order book. The Dibang project due to its scale and engineering complexity is expected to serve as a reference point for future large-scale bids in India’s growing hydropower and water infrastructure sector.

Beyond the immediate revenue boost, the order enhances margin visibility, given the high-value nature of engineering services involved. It also strengthens the company’s eligibility for participation in future government-led initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and other green energy-linked infrastructure programs.

