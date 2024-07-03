Om Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
818.11
452.54
191.43
122.94
128.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
818.11
452.54
191.43
122.94
128.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.9
10.46
14.52
4.75
10.27
Total Income
849.01
463
205.96
127.69
139.07
Total Expenditure
754.43
435.94
151.27
84.5
119.88
PBIDT
94.59
27.06
54.68
43.19
19.19
Interest
19.91
19.07
21.92
18.95
16.12
PBDT
74.68
7.99
32.76
24.24
3.08
Depreciation
5.07
4.72
5.16
6.21
5.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.6
-3.64
5.05
2.61
0.95
Deferred Tax
13.11
1.71
-4.85
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
43.9
5.2
27.41
15.41
-3.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.12
5.23
27.93
15.6
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
11.21
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.12
5.23
16.72
15.6
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.44
0.55
3.11
1.48
-0.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.56
5.97
28.56
35.13
14.89
PBDTM(%)
9.12
1.76
17.11
19.71
2.39
PATM(%)
5.36
1.14
14.31
12.53
-2.94
