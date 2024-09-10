AGM 30/09/2024 Om Infra hereby informs the Book closure , E-voting and dividend payout dates (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulations, 2015 , proceeding of 52nd AGM of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Om Infra hereby submit Scrutinizers report along with voting results of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)