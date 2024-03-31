<dhhead>Independent Auditors Report</dhhead>

To The Members of Om Infra Limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Om Infra Limited (formerly known as Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd.) ("the Company"), which includes its joint operations, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Companys Financial statements includes financial statements 9 Joint Operations audited by other auditors, report of which have been furnished to us. Our opinion, in so far as it relates to the affairs of such Segment is based solely on the report of other auditors.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) , Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit, and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

The Companys financial statements have been audited under the Act have complied with the requirements of audit trail . Further no instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, was noted in respect of the accounting software.

Emphasis of Matter

1 Companys creditors have not submitted their status regarding classification as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006. Under the MSMED Act, the company is required to provide for interest on delayed payments to MSME creditors. Due to the lack of information on the classification of these creditors, the company has not been able to make the necessary interest provisions. This omission could have financial and legal implications, including potential non-compliance with the Act. We did not modify our opinion on the same.

2 As stated in Note no. 57(a) to the financial statements, The Companys non-current investments as at 31 March 2024 include investments aggregating Rs. 5589.70 Lacs and advances amounting to Rs. 6492.81 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs. 9757.72 Lacs) in its subsidiary, Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Private Limited. These investments and advances are considered good and recoverable by the management.

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has filed for termination with the respective authority and claimed the amount invested along with termination payments as per the concession agreement, amounting to Rs. 61,200.00 Lakhs. The arbitrator has awarded Rs. 77,943.00 Lakhs in favor of the SPV. Out of this awarded amount, the SPV has received Rs. 25,054.00 Lakhs to comply with the commercial courts order. This amount has been used to repay loans and cover other expenses. Amount Received from PWD is treated as current liability in Financial statements of SPV.

However, neither the arbitration award nor the amount received from the government has been accounted for in the SPVs financial statements as of the balance sheet date. This is because the Public Works Department (PWD) has challenged the arbitrators award in an appeal to the High Court. Given the ongoing legal proceedings, the recognition of this amount in the financial statements has been deferred until there is a final resolution of the case.

3 As Stated point no. 57(b) to the financial statements, The Companys non-current investments as at 31 March 2024 include investments aggregating Rs. 2.50 Lacs and advances amounting to Rs. 748.14 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs. 747.98 Lacs) in its Joint Venture, Gurha Thermal Power Company Limited. These investments and advances are considered good and recoverable by the management.

The Joint Venture has filed for termination with the respective authority (DISCOMS) and has claimed the amount invested along with termination payments. Initially, the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) dismissed the claim. Subsequently, the Joint Venture preferred an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

APTEL ruled in favor of the Joint Venture, awarding a total of Rs. 5,390.92 Lakhs, inclusive of interest. However, this verdict has not been accounted for in the Joint Ventures financial statements as of the balance sheet date. The decision has not been recognized in the financial statements due to the possibility of an appeal being filed against the APTELs verdict in the Honorable Supreme Court. As the final outcome remains uncertain, the Joint Venture has deferred the recognition of the awarded amount in its financial records.

4 Companys Joint Venture Om Metals SPML Joint Venture Rwandas Statotory Auditor L S Kumar & Associates, reported that RSSB & TPR Rwanda Taxes outstanding on 31.03.2024 are not paid since one year. As per Management the payment is in process.

Other Matter

(i) As per Annexure C which is seprately attached to this report, The Company has prepared a separate set of statutory financial statements for nine joint operations for the year ended 31 March 2024 in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in India. We did not seprately audit the these financial statements of joint operations included in the standalone financial statements, whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 13091.17 Lacs as at 31 March 2024, total income of Rs. 39747.51 Lacs, and net profit aftertax of Rs. 12.86 Lacs for the year ended on that date, as considered in these standalone financial statements. Our opinion, insofar as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included for these joint operations, is based solely on the reports of the other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company, which have been audited by us. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter

(ii) As stated in note no. 66 to the financial statements, The Company made claims against customer/parties/ subsidiaries/Joint ventures which represents work done in earlier years or loss of interest or any other matter which are either in dispute or yet to be finalized by both the parties amounting to Rs. 55719.44 Lacs (P.Y. Rs. 54850.14 lacs) net off counter claims of Rs.1805.74 lacs (P.y. Rs. 2517.16 lacs). Outcome of such claims are presently unascertainable. No adjustment has been made in the standalone financial statements. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The Key audit matters on financial statements of Engineering and Hotel Segments and joint operations of the Company are provided by other auditors and whose reports have been furnished to us. Our opinion, in so far as it relates to the affairs of such Segment is based solely on the report of other auditors.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response l.Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Other Than Real Estate Other Than Real Estate There are significant accounting judgements including estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition. Our procedures included: The Company recognizes revenue and profit/loss on the basis of stage of completion based on the milestone approved by project authority. • Testing of the design and implementation of controls involved for the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness; Cost contingencies are included in these estimates to take into account specific uncertain risks, or disputed claims against the Company, arising within each contract. These contingencies are reviewed by the Management on a regular basis throughout the contract life and adjusted where appropriate. • Testing the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard; • Testing a sample of contracts for appropriate identification of performance obligations; • For the sample selected, reviewing for change orders and the impact on the estimated costs to complete; • Engaging technical experts to review estimates of costs to complete for sample contracts; and • Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings. Revenue from sale of constructed properties is recognised at a Point of Our audit procedures on revenue recognition included the following: Time, when the Company satisfies the performance obligations, which generally coincides with completion/possession of the unit. Recognition of revenue at a point in time based on satisfaction of performance obligation requires estimates and judgements regarding timing of satisfaction of performance obligation, allocation of cost incurred to segment/units and the estimated cost for completion of some final pending works. Due to judgement and estimates involved, revenue recognition is considered as key audit matter. • We verified performance obligations satisfied by the Company; • We tested flat buyer agreements/sale deeds, occupancy certificates (OC), project completion, possession letters, sale proceeds received from customers to test transfer of controls; • We conducted site visits during the year to understand status of the project and its construction status; • We verified calculation of revenue to be recognised and matching of related cost; • We verified allocation of common cost to units sold and estimates of cost yet to be incurred before final possession of units. 2. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions including search & Seizure including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands during the year from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Refer Note 50 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions during the year to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. 3. Recoverability of Indirect and direct Principal Audit Procedures As at March 31, 2024, non-current assets in respect of withholding tax and others include Cenvat recoverable amounting to Rs. 750.11 Lacs (P.Y. Rs. 739.36 Lacs) which are pending for adjudication and current excess input of GST Rs.609.14 Lacs (P.Y. Rs.1765.31 Lacs). We have involved our internal experts to review the nature of the amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution. We have checked the reconciliation prepared by management for GST input, but same reconciliations are not matched with books.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial statements that give a true and fair view of the net profit/ loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Company uses an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial statements. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The report(s) on the accounts of the segments office(s) i.e joint operations of the Company audited under section 143 (8) of the Act, by the branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report. d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the Joint operations, not visited by us. e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March ,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Financial Statement as referred in Note no. 50 to the Financial Statement. b) The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on Long Term Contracts including derivative contracts. c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. d) a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. e) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. For Ravi Sharma & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:015143C CA Sourabh Jain Partner M. No. 431571 UDIN: 24431571BKEZQZ8522 Place: Delhi Date:23-05-2024 ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and Regulatory requirements" of the independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Om Infra Limited ("The Company) for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit. In preparing the report, we have considered the report made under the aforesaid order by other auditors, who have audited the Financial Statements of the Engineering Segment except Joint Ventures of the Company we report that: (i) In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment: a. i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment. ii. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Property, Plant & Equipment are generally physically verified during the year by management in accordance with a program of verification, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its fixed assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not conducted physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment since five years. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Except above, In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company. (Such carrying amount is included in above mentioned amount) (Rs. In Lacs)

Description of property Gross Carrying Value Net Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of company NBCC Plaza, Delhi 2100 1144.46 Om Ratnakar Private Limited (Pending for Registration) No 6 years The property can not be registered under the name of company as there are some judicial proceedings continuing against the whole building

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year. e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ii) a) The management generally conducts physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. We have relied on report of agencies of specialized monitoring (ASM) P.C. Modi & Co. and as per their report physical verification has been conducted on regular basis. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such physical verification. b) b) As disclosed in Note 28 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from banks and Financial Institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks in respect of gross value of primary security, are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and details are as follows. (Rs.in Lacs)

Quarter Ending Value as per books of Value as per quarterly Discrepancy Inventory & Book Debts 30-Jun-23 25896.18 17776.49 8119.69 30-Sep-23 27976.67 18700.88 9275.79 31-Dec-23 33028.6 21394.5 11634.1 31-Mar-24 During the year t security to compa Particulars Aggregate amou during the year a. Subsidiary b. Joint operation 34639.85 he Company has provid nies as follows: nt granted/ provided 28115.01 ;d loans, advances in the nature of l Guarantees Security 0.00 0.00 348.55 0.00 6524.84 oans, stood guarantee and provided (Rs. In lacs) Loans Advances in the nature of loans 2246.08 0.00 0.00 0.00

(iii) a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies as follows: (Rs. In lacs)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year a. Subsidiary 0.00 0.00 2246.08 0.00 b. Joint operations 348.55 0.00 0.00 0.00 c. Joint Venture and Associates 0.00 0.00 0.16 0.00 d. others 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases a. Subsidiary 20.00 0.00 24485.76 6492.80 b. Joint operations 9315.81 0.00 0.00 0.00 c. Joint Venture and Associates 264.00 0.00 748.15 0.00 d. others 0.00 0.00 0.00 512.75

b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, investments and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. c) The schedule of repayment of the principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated of loans granted and hence we are unable to comment as to whether repayment/ receipt of the principal amount and the interest are regular. d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal amount and interest. e) The schedule of repayment of the principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated of loans granted during the year or any outstanding loan since previous year and hence we are unable to comment as to whether any loan is fallen due during the year or not. f) Company has granted loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Subsidiaries and Joint ventures which amount to 100 % of Loans granted. (iv) According to information and explanation given to us and based on the legal opinion obtained by the company that the company being a company engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities in terms of section 186, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantee and security as applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Govt., for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of company and are of the opinion that, prima-facia, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) (a)Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise duty, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the dues outstanding in respect of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and Wealth Tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of the Statute Forum where dispute is pending Demand Amount (Rs. in Lacs.) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in lacs.) Period to which the amount relates Central Sales Tax Act, 1956. and Sales Tax/VAT/GST Act of various states High Court 16.91 0.00 2003-04 Board of West Bengal 177.49 0.00 2009-10 GST Appeal 517.35 124.49 2017-18 to 2019-20 Income Tax Act, 1961 CIT Appeal 1160.18 563.19 A.Y. 2015-16 to 2021-22 SPML-OM Metals (JV) CGST/SGST ACT GST Appeal 35.94 4.90 2016-17 to 2017-18 Service Tax Act, 1994 Comissioner Appeal 35.94 lacs(17.92 tax 18.02 penalty) 1.34 2017-18 OMIL-JSC JV Kameng CGST/SGST ACT Application under Appeal 87.86 lacs + Interest 8.34 Lacs F.Y. 2017-18 Sales tax Authority Board of West Bengal 28.84 lacs Nil A.Y. 2008-09 19.95 lacs Nil A.Y. 2009-10 + Interest

Note 1) Amount as per demand orders including interest and penalty wherever mentioned in the order except show cause. (viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (Also refer Note 23 to the standalone financial statements). c. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has obtained term loans and applied for the purpose for which they were taken. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associates or joint venture. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. (x) a. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xi) a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year. (xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act in note 51 of the standalone financial statements. (xiv) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) During the year, previous statutory auditors of the company has not been resigned. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 80 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. (Also refer Note 65 to the standalone financial statements). (xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report. For Ravi Sharma & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:015143C CA Sourabh Jain Partner M. No. 431571 UDIN: 24431571BKEZQZ8522 Place: Delhi Date:23-05-2024 Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Om Infra Limited, on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT Annexure B Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In preparing the report, we have considered the report made under the aforesaid order by other auditors, who have audited the Financial Statements of Joint operations of the Company we report that: In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Om Infra Limited. ("the Company") as on and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCOFR) of the company as on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCOFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCOFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCOFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCOFR. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A companys IFCOFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCOFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of IFCOFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCOFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCOFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). For Ravi Sharma & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:015143C CA Sourabh Jain Partner M. No. 431571 UDIN: 24431571BKEZQZ8522 Place: Delhi Date:23-05-2024 Annexure C (Rs. In Lacs)