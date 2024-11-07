iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
OM Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Om Infra hereby submit Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
OM Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 7th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Om Infra hereby submits unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
OM Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 23 2024 inter alia: 1) To approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record Auditors report thereon. 2) To recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 If any Om Infra hereby submit that the Board had recommended Final Dividend Om Infra hereby submit Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
OM Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today on 12th February, 2024, the Board has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023. Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith the copy of approved un-audited financial results along with copy of Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter & Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

