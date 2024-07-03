Om Infra Ltd Summary

Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd, is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turn key solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Leasing, Finance, Entertainment centers, Hotels and tourism.The company is a leading ISO 9002 Company established in 1971 and a pioneer in the field of turnkey execution from Design, Detailed Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of complete range of Hydromechanical equipments for Hydroelectric Power & Irrigation projects, PHED, PWD & various Corporations. Om Metals Infraprojects Ltd. has to its credentials more than 40 projects completed all over India and Abroad for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro-Mechanical Equipments.Om Metals is well acquainted with modernized methods of fabrication and erection and have successfully completed the works in remote areas, difficult climate & natural site conditions, logistics bottlenecks, difficult roads and great distances.The companys track record in executing turnkey contracts involving Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Hydro Mechanical Works of similar nature and magnitude for major hydro electric and multipurpose projects has been exemplary as evidenced from successful completion of these works on schedule and mostly ahead of schedule. To name a few, the company has completed Kurichu H.E. project, Bhutan much ahead of schedule and got bonus and incentives (Rs. 5.05 crores ) for speedy completion. Also, the company has executed the Upper Krishna project, Almatti dam ahead of schedule.In 2015-16, the Company completed EPC work for Jaipur bhilwara road project and NHPC projects in Uri,Teesta,Parbati and Chamera. Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road was made toll free effective from April, 2018. In 2021-22, the Company had done the development of the 212 km road project in Jaipur-Bhilwara Stretch. In 2022-23, it installed and commissioned 800 MW Koldam Hydro Electric Project; completed Prakassam Barrage Project, completed Gosikhurd Dam Project ; Pallacia, Jaipur real estate project also was completed.Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the Company in 2022-23; Chahel Infrastucture Limited, Plantx Natural Private limited and Sanmati Infra developer Private Limited were ceased to be the subsidiaries of the Company in 2023.