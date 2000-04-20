<dhhead>BOARD’S REPORT </dhhead>

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 52 nd Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED For the year ended March 31, For the year ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from operations 105978.81 71976.41 111382.42 79920.790 Other Income 3209.66 2899.65 3916.25 2979.630 Total income 109188.47 74876.06 115298.67 82900.420 Expenses a) Cost of material consumed 40730.85 28672.98 41435.53 30143.320 b) Purchases of stock in trade 186.97 108.50 186.97 108.500 c) Change in inventories of finished goods, work in progress and stock in trade 2899.28 4813.51 8311.62 12086.150 d) Employee benefit expenses 3372.30 2763.39 2483.23 2973.620 e) Other expenses 3695.14 33287.10 50033.40 30854.540 Total Expenses 96808.34 66298.81 102450.75 76166.13 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost, exceptional items and tax Expenses 12380.13 857725 12847.92 6734.29 Depreciation and amortization expenses 659.75 717.840 663.77 722.310 Profit before , Finance 11720.38 7859.41 12184.15 6011.98

Cost, exceptional items and tax Expenses Finance cost 2375.64 2628.840 3614.91 2782.080 Profit before exceptional items and tax Expenses 9344.74 5230.57 8569.24 3229.90 Exceptional Items 0 0 0 0 Total profit before Tax 9344.74 5230.57 8569.24 3229.90 Current Tax 1614.66 510.620 1677.66 503.450 Deferred Tax 2012.89 1365.700 2181.74 1426.240 Total Tax expenses 3627.55 1876.320 3859.40 1929.690 Profit/Loss for the year 5717.19 3354.250 4709.84 1300.210 Profit/ (Loss) from the discontinuing operation 0 0 0 0 Share of Profit/ (Loss from Associates and Joint Venture - - 16.73 -12.910 Profit/Loss for the year 5717.19 3354.250 4726.57 1287.300 Total other comprehensive income (165.67) (225.550) (165.67) (225.550) Total comprehensive income for the period 5551.52 3128.700 4560.90 1061.750 Earning per equity share Basic earnings (Loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations Diluted earnings (Loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations 5.76 5.76 3.25 3.25 4.74 4.74 1.10 1.10

Note: Previous year’s figures have been regrouped / reclassified wherever necessary.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND THE STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS The strength of your Company lies in identification, execution and successful implementation of the projects in the infrastructure space. To strengthen the long-term projects and ensuring sustainable growth in assets and revenue, it is important for your Company to evaluate various opportunities in the different business verticals in which your Company operates. Your Company currently has several projects under implementation and continues to explore newer opportunities, both domestic and international. Your Board of Directors’ considers this to be in strategic interest of the Company and believe that this will greatly enhance the long-term shareholders’ value. The financial year 2023-24 has been a year of robust growth and strategic milestones. Despite facing some election related slow down in some states , the Company has demonstrated resilience and agility, resulting in strong financial performance. Consolidated Highest Ever Quarterly and Yearly Revenue The Company has reported consolidated revenue from operations Rs. 111382.42 lakhs as against Rs. 79920.79 Lakhs in the previous year and Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 8569 Lakhs as against Rs. 3229.90 Lakhs in the previous year. Standalone At present your Company operates in following core sectors - Engineering, Real Estate and other Infrastructure Development and is actively exploring some new opportunities. Highest Ever Quarterly and Year Revenue The Company has reported standalone revenue from operations Rs. 105978.81 Lakhs as against Rs. 71976.40 Lakhs in the previous year and a Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rs.9344.74 Lakhs as against Rs. 5230.57 Lakhs in the previous year. DIVISIONAL ANALYSIS Engineering Division The Turnover of this division in this year is Rs. 103573.07 lakhs and Profit(PBT) is Rs. 12317.04 lakhs as against Turnover of Rs. 67975.60 lakhs &profit(PBT) is Rs.6533.34 lakhs in the last year. The Engineering Division focuses on turnkey engineering procurement and construction contracts in Hydro Mechanical projects, Irrigation projects, and Canal& Dams projects. The EPC contracts work include civil construction, designing, engineering, procurement, fabrication, manufacturing, supply, installation,

commissioning and operations & maintenance. Company has successfully executed more than 60 Civil and Hydro-mechanical contracts for Hydro-power & Irrigation projects across the country and abroad over the last 5 decades. Currently working on 11 construction projects with total outstanding unexecuted contract value of Rs. 2235 crores (OMIL Share). These projects are across multiple states (Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan) and two international locations (one in Africa and other in Nepal). Company’s largest value contracts – Isarda Dam project (Rs 550 Crore pre GST) has gathered good pace; Shahpurkhandi Punjab (Rs.552.04 Cr) also progressing very well. Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh which earlier enhanced order book of company handsomely and are progressing well . Revenue booking at other Hydro Mechanical contracts, Arun-3 (Nepal) and Irrigation project at Amravati (Maharashtra), Chitakurdi taking pace in a smooth way. Africa Irrigation projects are on the verge of end. Execution of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects (in UP and Rajasthan, bagged in Q4FY22) progressing at a good pace. These projects typically earn an EBITDA Margin in the range of 12-15% over the life of the project as against 18-20% margin earned by Hydro & Other Water Projects. Resulting in final settlement on NEEPCO Arbitration, under the guidelines of Ministry of Power and settlement of arbitration award in Vaad se Viswas scheme with NTPC helped expeditious release of our claims and Bank Guarantees. Orders received during the Year: NIL Real Estate Division The Company is also engaged in Development of Real Estate projects. One Real Estate project are under final stage of handover in Kota and other one in Jaipur named "Pallacia" hand over with sellable area of over a Million sqft and one is in planning stage at Mumbai with the total expected saleable/serviceable area over 2.5 lakh sqft (Om’s share). Cconsidering that the reality market to do considerably well, the Company is all set to sale the unsold inventory and achieve overall Rs> 5 billion revenue and 2.5-3 billion unrealized cash inflow from both the projects. However, since as per IND AS 115, income /Revenue is booked on having sale deed execution , but regular maintenance and value addition costs are recognized regularly, the operating margins in Real Estate appear to be consistent on quarterly basis. The operating profit generally is higher in a period when revenue is recognized. Bandra, Mumbai (MHADA) –Slum Rehabilitation and Residential Development Project

Om Infra (35%stake) along with a Consortium was allocated FSI on a plot of land for redevelopment (SRA) by MHADA in the year 2006 for Rs 106 Cr. The FSI allotted allowed for development of ~200,000 sq.ft, which is under the revised CRZ Regulations, was increased in around year 2017 and accordingly the saleable area increased to more than ~2million sq.ft, subject to approval of design and drawings. Since this wasalargeproject,wetiedupwithDBRealty,postwhichourstakereducedto17.5% Due to various reasons, the consortium appealed to the arbitration against MHADA, and the matter is finally heard, and award is received with FSI enhancement subject to premium payable at applicable rates. The consortium has further appealed for the arbitration award for certain revision. It is anticipated that post the outcome of the matter, ~1.7 Mn. sq. ft. may be available for building having an estimated handsome realizable value of the Company’sshare as per current market rates subject to sharing ratio determined with reputed builder/developer

The Turnover of this division this year is Rs. 2379.28 Lakhs and Loss is Rs.201.10Lakhs against Turnover of 3504.96 Lakhs & Profit before Tax (PBT) was Rs.1525.03 lakhs in the last year. There is a potential realizable value of Land Bank/ developable/under development area in Company/subsidiary/Joint Venture . Execution road map for Real Estate Projects and Revenue Recognition

Project Location Partner Project Type # of Units Project Area Sq.ft. (Approx) (OMIL Share) Meadows Kota - Housing 338 4,45,972 Pallacia Jaipur - Housing 152 6,46,150 Bandra Reclamation Mhada Mumbai DB Realty & Others Housing - 2,50,000appx Total 13,42,122

Real Estate Project Sold in sq.ft. Unsold in sq.ft. Total realisabl e value of revenue (Rs Cr) Consideration of sold units (Rs Cr) Total expected revenue realizable for unsold units (Rs Cr) Om Meadows 2,53,442 (197 Units) 1,00,372 (141 Units) 110 77 56 Palacia 3,49,800 (74 units) 2,96,350 (78 Units) 600 308 417 Bandra Reclamation – Mhada NA 2,50,000 Under planning stage NA Under planning stage Total 710 385 473

Note: Bandra MHADA Project – tentative as per finalization of drawing plan and FSI approval and subject to market conditions and revenue is purely estimated The revenue projects are subjected to growth in real estate markets and sale of units and FSI approval (at decided rate and time) Key Land Bank

Location Sq. Mtrs. Key Location Advantage VKIA Jaipur 4,000 In Industrial Area at Prime Location- total,(land portion sub divided in smaller lots and sale of some plots executed) Kota (Institutional/commercial Land) 40,000 In the centre of Kota City Jaipur 3,800 In the prime commercial location of Jaipur City TOTAL 55,800

In the MHADA project, company is exploring the construction of commercial/Hotel spaces and in talks with Architects /Govt. agencies and other prominent developers for construction post FSI approval and Design and drawing approval. Other Infrastructure Division Other Infrastructure division of the Company includes revenue from packaging and rental income . Packaging The Company had entered into this venture for manufacturing of Closure for water PET bottles and Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) caps. Plastic ban and NGT guidelines slowed down the sale of this division and Company has sold two of the machines and Company is looking to completely sale this division and business. The Turnover of Other division this year is Rs. 26.46 lakhs as against Rs. 495.85 Lakhs of previous year and reported loss (PBT)of Rs. 395.56 Lakhs as against Rs. 198.96 Lakhs of previous year Silos : Company received Project from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for construction and development of 4 Silos and for the same the Company has formed 4 SPVs . Company holds 99 % in two projects and dilutes its majority stake in other two projects. In Gujarat and Bihar Silo projects –Due to project cost rise and land issues, the project in Gujarat /Bihar got terminated and mediation process and arbitration invoked for compensation. Land bought is available with the Company and is free of any encumbrance. Major portion of the land in Gujarat has been sold; Exploring buyer for land in Bihar.

FUTURE OUTLOOK Your Company sees good prospects in the domestic economy with the thrust on infrastructure development. The Company has invested in building up the capacities over the years and has also mapped the emerging opportunities with the internal capabilities. Increase in the pace of implementation of various initiatives by the government and revival of the investment cycle would be conducive for achieving the growth aspirations of the Company. Government’s need of revival in capex cycle and infrastructure development would remain conducive for achieving the growth aspirations of the Company with reduced EMD and PBG in tender and contracts. Acceptability of Insurance bond in place of Bank Guarantee will open up great unblocking of capital, savings in working capital and security margins. According to the Central Electricity Authority, there are 32 hydro projects under construction in India, with a combined capacity of 16,737.5 MW. This includes 12,056 MW from central, 3,092 MW from state, and 1,590 MW from private sectors. By 2026-27, large hydro is expected to make up about 17% of the country’s renewable energy capacity, which is projected to exceed 344 GW. The National Electricity Plan 2023 forecasts

new additions of 10,814 MW of conventional hydro and 2,700 MW of pumped storage projects (PSPs) by 2027, with further expansions planned for 2027-32. However, to meet these goals, challenges like water rights, environmental issues, contractor reliability, resettlement concerns need to be addressed, as these often cause delays and cost overruns. The road ahead planned for your company includes:

Enlarge global footprint through acquisition and strategic Joint Ventures in the core business.

Complete hand over of existing real estate projects.

Establish presence in varied structure, steel design and fabrication works in bridges, Pipe laying and heavy engineering works and pumped storage hydro projects and FGD projects in Thermal Plants.

Tap India’s second largest potential in the world both in Hydro Electric Power, River Linking and irrigation by capitalizing on the plans of the government of India plans of accelerating infra-structure projects.

Company is also focused on better operational efficiencies which would help in further margins improvement with a better recognition post name change

FY25 seems and likely to be much better under probable NDA lead Modi 3.0 Government for next 5 years as compared to FY24 in terms of execution of projects at both domestic and international sites leading to higher revenue recognition and FY25 is expected to witness handsome growth.

Growth Opportunity – Indias civil engineering sector, particularly in the construction of dams and related infrastructure, offers substantial growth opportunities due to the countrys ongoing development needs, population growth, and government initiatives .

Government Initiatives and Funding National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) : The Indian government’s NIP outlines extensive infrastructure development plans, including numerous water resource projects. Jal Shakti Abhiyan



: This initiative focuses on water conservation and management, driving demand for new dam projects and the rehabilitation of existing ones. Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) : This program aims to expand irrigated areas and improve water use efficiency, leading to the construction of new dams and canals. Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Investment opportunities : PPP models offer opportunities for private companies to invest in large-scale dam projects with government support. Risk sharing : These partnerships help in sharing the financial and operational risks associated with large infrastructure projects.

Technological Advancements

Smart dam technologies

Construction automation : Using advanced machinery and robotics to enhance construction efficiency and safety.

Sustainable Practices

Green construction

Renewable energy integration

Capacity Building and Skill Development

Training programs

Research and development

Expansion into New Markets

Regional projects

International collaborations

Rehabilitation and Modernization

Upgrading old dams

Infrastructure renewal

Environmental and Social Impact

Community engagement

Environmental assessment

Policy and Regulatory Support

Regulatory frameworks

Compliance and standards

Economic Growth and Urbanization

Urban water supply

Industrial growth

: Implementing IoT and sensor-based monitoring systems for real-time data on water levels, structural integrity, and environmental conditions.: Using eco-friendly materials and techniques to minimize environmental impact.: Building multi-purpose dams that incorporate hydropower generation and support renewable energy goals.: Investing in training and skill development for engineers and construction workers to meet the technical demands of modern dam construction.: Collaborating with academic institutions for R&D to innovate and improve construction techniques and materials.: Engaging in regional dam construction projects across different states, each with unique water management needs.: Partnering with international firms to leverage advanced technologies and expertise in dam construction.: Many of Indias existing dams are aging and require rehabilitation to meet current safety and operational standards.: Modernizing infrastructure to enhance capacity, safety, and efficiency.: Ensuring local community involvement and addressing social and environmental concerns through responsible project planning.s: Conducting thorough environmental impact assessments to mitigate adverse effects on local ecosystems.: Navigating and influencing regulatory frameworks that support dam construction and water management projects.: Ensuring compliance with national and international safety and environmental standards.: Addressing the water supply needs of rapidly urbanizing areas by constructing new dams and reservoirs.: Supporting industrial development by ensuring reliable water sources through dam construction.

CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There have been no changes in the business carried on by the Company or its subsidiaries.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARIES/JV/ASSOCIATE COMPANY

There has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries JV/Associate Company. Pursuant to provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Company’s subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached to the financial statements of the Company as Annexure II. In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements of the subsidiary and associate companies are available for inspection by the members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on all days except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays upto the date of the AGM. Any member desirous of obtaining a copy of the said financial statements may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company. The financial statements including the CFS, and all other documents required

to

be attached to this report have been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.ommetals.com

The policy on determining material subsidiaries may be accessed on the website of the Company at http://www.ommetals.com/#/policies . M/s Om Metals Consortium Private Limited is material subsidiary of the Company. Secretarial Audit Report of M/s Om Metals Consortium Private Limited is annexed as Annexure VII to the Board’s Report forming part of this Annual Report. Companies which became / ceased to be Company’s Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies: Companies which have become subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the financial year 2023-24: None Companies which has ceased to be the Subsidiaries/Step Subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the financial year 2023-24: None Apart from this, your Company funded its subsidiaries/JV’s, from time to time, as per the fund requirements, through loans, guarantees and other means to meet working capital requirements.

The developments in business operations / performance of major subsidiaries /JV / Associates consolidated with OMIL are as below:

OM METALS CONSORTIUM PRIVATE LIMITED

This wholly owned Subsidiary Company has developed a high end residential project on a very prime parcel of 19000 sq. mt. land at Jaipur and has a sellable built-up area of 6.45 lakh sqft with expected realization of INR 12000/sq ft appx. OMIL has invested INR 1.6 bn for land and development cost is appx Rs 4 bn. The company expects to generate Rs 6.0 bn of total Revenue from this project. More than 60% inventory is sold. After completion of structure of building, last mile land scaping, value addition – completion of project has been achieved and habitation started. RERA completion certificate is also received.

HIGH TERRACE REALTY PRIVATE LIMITED( FORMALLY KNOWN AS OM METALS REAL ESTATE PRIVATE LIMITED

This wholly owned Subsidiary Company formerly known as Om Metals Real Estate Private Limited is holding stakes in different SPV’s and different subsidiaries . Majority of the inventory held by the SPV’s has been sold and SPV have refunded back the sum advanced by High Terrace Realty Private Limited and consequently High Terrace Realty Private Limited refunded the entire sum advanced by Om Infra Limited. The step subsidiary and associates of High terrace realty have net worth and reserves and surplus.

WORSHIP INFRAPROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED (earlier known as OM METALS SPML INFRAPROJECTS PVT LTD)

–

This wholly owned Subsidiary Company. The Company had completed a 457 Cr Kalisindh Dam project in this SPV earned qualification of dam construction. This company was made wholly owned subsidiary of Om Infra limited in previous years and this company in JV with Om Infra Limited has secured a work contract of Isarda dam in Rajasthan worth Rs550cr and the progress of the project is going on and is good and appx 70% work has been completed.

SANMATI INFRADEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED

BHILWARA JAIPUR TOLL ROAD PRIVATE LIMITED

–

This has become 51% of subsidiary of Om Infra Limited. Om Infra has done the development of the 212 km road project in Jaipur- Bhilwara Stretch on BOT basis and COD achieved in December, 2014. Om Infra has executed 100% of EPC work for a total project cost of Rs. 410 Cr. After the COD of the project all 4 toll plazas are operational and generating revenue. Private vehicles were made toll free w.e.f 1.4.2018 by state government and we have terminated the concession agreement for breach of contract by government and submitted our claims of Rs 578 cr.

Regular arbitration proceedings as per Arbitration act is complete and the arbitrator gave final award in jan 2023 for Rs.587 cr (other than debt due )which has been challenged by PWD in commercial court and commercial court dismissed the appeal of PWD and against this PWD has preferred an appeal in Rajasthan High court.

As per termination of Concession Agreement, the State government of Rajasthan is liable to pay termination payment which includes debt due and 150% of the adjusted equity as per clause in concession agreement but PWD’s appeal in High court is pending for hearing. We are awaiting positive development soon.

GURHA THERMAL POWER COMPANY LIMITED

–

This company as a 50% JV of Om Infra has a lignite based thermal project in Rajasthan. Due to abnormal delay at the end of Government, we have intimated our stand of terminating the project from our side. Our compensation and claim is approved in APTEL and we are awaiting positive developments from Discom’s soon in terms of APTEL order.

GUJRAT WAREHOUSING PRIVATE LIMITED

-

This SPV was incorporated for the development of silo for storing wheat for FCI. The major portion of land acquisition is complete and due to some hurdle in total acquisition of land we preferred the termination of the concession agreement with FCI. The majority of land available with us has already been sold.

BIHAR LOGISTIC PRIVATE LIMITED

-

This SPV was incorporated for the development of silo for storing wheat for FCI. The major portion of land acquisition is complete and due to some hurdle in total acquisition of land we preferred the termination of the concession agreement with FCI. The land available with us has been put for disposal and we are awaiting the land deal to happen soon .

CHAHEL INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED

- The Company has divested its 94.64 % stake from this Company.

PARTNERSHIPS /JV’s:

his SPV, the company has divested its 25% stake. Now this is no longer associate Company.

OM METALS CONSORTIUM (Partnership firm ) – This prestigious partnership firm for development of SRA project in Bandra Reclamation facing Bandra- Worli Sea Link has completed the construction of the temporary transit camp.

A redevelopment project of partners MAHADA in partnership under Om Metals Consortium (OMC) where OMIL holds 17.5 % stake. Other developmental in the consortium are DB Realty Group, SPML Infra, Morya Housing, and Mahima developers. This multi-storied residential project is spread across 6 acres and entitled to FSI which translate into approx ~1.7mn sq. ft. (subjected to all Govt. clearances ).A premium of additional FSI available shall be paid by OMC.

OMC has done a JV with DB realty for this project where DB realty or any reputed builder would be incurring 100% cost for the development and transfer free salable area to OMC as mutually agreed in development /collaboration agreement.

OM METALS –JSC JV – This JV has been executing Kameng HEP for NEEPCO and the project is completed .A settlement agreement for delay in project at Govt end was executed and in terms of that we have received claim and withheld amount.

OM RAY CONSTRUCTION JV

– This SPV is executing EPC of one project in Karnataka.

SPML–OM METALS JV

– This JV has been executing project for development of smart infrastructure (knowledge city) in Vikram Udyogpuri at Ujjain. The contract is completed and O & M is going on .

WEST BENGAL LOGISTIC PRIVATE LIMITED

-

This SPV was incorporated for the development of silo for storing wheat for FCI. We have got approval from FCI to dilute our majority stake in this company. The other JV partner is fully looking into this project

UTTAR PRADESH LOGISTIC PRIVATE LIMITED

-

This SPV was incorporated for the development of silo for storing wheat for FCI. We have got approval from FCI to dilute our majority stake in this Company. The other JV partner is fully looking into this project.

OMIL WIPL JV, ISARDA

-

This JV has been developing project for the Construction of Isarda Dam across Banas River in Tonk District and Om infra Ltd is executing the contract on sub contract basis on arms length pricing.

OMIL JV :

The water resource department ,Punjab has allotted a work contract of Rs.554 cr. in this JV where Om infra has a majority stake and this JV has sub contracted the work to Om infra Ltd on arms length basis .

OMIL JWIL VKMCPL JV

–

This JV has been allotted the contract at Madhya Pradesh and Om infra has majority stake and the JVpartner is developing the project and is responsible for executing the project on arms length basis.

Om Metal SPML JV (Ghana

Om Metal SPML Joint venture (Rwanda

This JV has been executing the project in Africa, Rwanda and the project is in advanced stage of completion. Om Infra is taking the lead in execution of the project.

HCC OMIL JV and BRCCPL-OMIL-DARA-JV

– In both these Jv ‘s Jaljeevan mission project has been secured from PHED Rajasthan and Om infra is developing both the projects.

OMIL-VKMCPL JV (Pench-II)-

The other Jv partner is executing the project in MP and the profits generated in this JV are distributed to Om infra ltd as per agreed ratio.

Subsidiaries/Associates of High Terrace Realty Private Limited formerly known as Om Metals Real Estate Private Limited (Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company):

ULTRAWAVE PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED

–

MEGA EQUITAS PRIVATE LIMITED

– This Company formerly known as Om Metals Developers Private Limited entered into a JV with Mahindra Life space for a residential project in Hyderabad which is fully sold out. The Board of Directors of the Company has adopted the policy for the material subsidiaries, which is available on the website of the company at the following link: http://www.ommetals.com/files/material-subsidiaries.pdf

DIVIDEND

Keeping the continuous track record of rewarding its shareholders and based on Company’s performance, the Board of Director of your Company is pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs 0.50 per Equity share of the Face Value of Rs. 1 each (@ 50%), for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and whose names appears in the register of Members as on the Book Closure/ Record Date.As per the prevailing provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the dividend, if declared, will be taxable in the hands of the shareholders at the applicable rates. The total outflow, on account of equity dividend, will be 481.52 Lakhs via-a-via Rs. 481.52 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

AMOUNT, IF ANY, WHICH THE BOARD PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserves of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs.9.63 Crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted Employee Stock Options or Sweat Equity Shares.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

As the members are aware, the Company’s shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on 31st March 2024, 99.96% of the Company’s total paid up capital representing 9,62,65,809 shares are in dematerialized form. Pursuant to amendments in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with effect from January 24, 2022, requests for effecting transfer of securities in physical form, shall not be processed by the Company and all requests for transmission, transposition, issue of duplicate share certificate, claim from unclaimed suspense account, renewal/exchange of securities certificate, endorsement, sub-division/split of securities certificate and consolidation of securities certificates/folios need to be processed only in dematerialized form. In such cases the Company will issue a letter of confirmation, which needs to be submitted to Depository Participant(s) to get credit of the securities in dematerialized form.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013(hereinafter referred to as "the Act"), Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations") and applicable Accounting Standards, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, together with the Auditors’ Report form part of this Annual Report

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, BETWEEN BALANCE SHEET DATE AND DATE OF DIRECTORS’ REPORT

There were no material changes and commitments between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statements relates and date of Directors’ Report affecting the financial position of the Company, other than those disclosed in this report. Mr. Vaibhav Jain, an independent director Resigned with effect from close of business hours on 15

th

May, 2024

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

The Company has been regularly sending communications to members whose dividends are unclaimed requesting them to provide/update bank details with Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA)/Company, so that dividends paid by the Company are credited to the investor’s account on time. Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (‘the rules’), all unpaid or dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Government of India, after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF authority. During the Year 2023-24, the Company has transferred Rs. 158034/- unclaimed and unpaid dividends to the IEPF Fund. Further in accordance with the provisions of the section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 6(3)(a) of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules), the Company has transferred 3753 equity shares of Rs. 1 each to IEPF. The said shares correspond to the dividend which had remained unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years from the financial year 2015-16. Subsequent to the transfer, the concerned shareholders can claim the said shares along with the dividend(s) by making an application to IEPF Authority in accordance with the procedure available on www.iepf.gov.in and on submission of such documents as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. Shareholder can check Details of their Unpaid and unclaimed amount on the website of the IEPF Authority i.e. http://www.iepf.gov.in/ and can also check updated details of their shares on website of the Company and Pursuant to the Rule 5(8) of Investor Education and Protection Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, the Company has uploaded the details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the Company as on date of last Annual General Meeting on the website of the Company www.ommetals.com. Further information related to IEPF and details of Nodal and deputy Nodal officer were disclosed in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year. For further details, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report

The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Act, Listing Regulations, and clause 1.1 of Secretarial Standard 1 issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India i.e. 120 days.

BOARD COMMITTEES

Currently, the Board of the Company has five committees namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Executive Committee. During the year, all recommendations made by the committees were approved by the Board. The Composition and other Details of the Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report attached with the Annual report.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received Declarations of Independence as stipulated under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from Independent Directors confirming that he/she is not disqualified from being appointed/re-appointed/ continue as an Independent Director as per the criteria laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and also on compliance of Code of Conduct for directors and senior management personnel. The Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the data bank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). In terms of section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Gopi Raman Sharma is exempted from undertaking the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by IICA and Mrs. Saloni Kala and Mr. Ramakanta Tripathy had cleared the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by IICA. During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses, if any. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, they have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstances or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties.

BOARD EVALUATION

In terms of the requirements of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, Board Committees and the individual Directors. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.The objective of this evaluation process is constructive improvement in the effectiveness of Board, maximise its strengths and tackle weaknesses, if there are any. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, frequency of meetings and time allocated for discussions at meetings etc. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. Independent Directors, in their separate meeting, reviewed and evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, Board as a whole, Managing Director and the Chairman, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors and criteria laid down by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

FAMILARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

To familiarize the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functions of our Company, the executive directors/ senior managerial employees make presentation to the Independent Directors about the company’s strategy, operations etc. Independent Directors are also visiting factories and branch offices to familiarize themselves with the operations of the company and to offer their specialized knowledge for improvement of the performance of the company. Further, at the time of appointment of an Independent director, the company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/ her role, function, duties and responsibilities as a director. The format of the letter of appointment is available at our website www.ommetals.com

The Policy of the familiarization programmeof Independent Directors is put up on the website of the Company at the link: http://www.ommetals.com/#/financial-news

POLICY ON DIRECTOR’S APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with the requirements of section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made hereunder and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details relating to the same are given in Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Board Report. The Committee has formulated a policy on Director’s appointment and remuneration including recommendation of remuneration of the key managerial personnel and senior management personnel, and the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company, containing selection and remuneration criteria of Directors, senior management personnel and performance evaluation of Directors/Board/Committees/Chairman, has been designed to keep pace with the dynamic business environment and market-linked positioning. The Company has an appropriate mix of executive, non-executive and independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. The policy has been duly approved and adopted by the Board, pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration policy is available on weblink at http://www.ommetals.com/2018/may/NOMINATION%20&%20REMUNERATION%20POLICY.pdf. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination & Remuneration policy.

Criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director

In terms of the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Act, and Regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the NRC has formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors, the key features of which are as follows: Qualifications



– The Board nomination process encourages diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, age and gender. It also ensures that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industry expertise. Positive Attributes



- Apart from the duties of Directors as prescribed in the Act the Directors are expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behaviour, communication skills and independent judgment. The Directors are also expected to abide by the respective Code of Conduct as applicable to them. Independence - A Director will be considered independent if he / she meets the criteria laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act, the Rules framed there under and Regulation 16(1)(b) ofthe SEBI Listing Regulations. The Directors affirm that the remuneration paid to Directors, KMPs and employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company. The Managing Director of the Company has not received any remuneration or commission from any of the subsidiary companies.

Remuneration to Executive Directors:

The remuneration paid to Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by Board in Board meeting, subject to the subsequent approval of the shareholders at the General Meeting and such other authorities, as may be required. The remuneration is decided after considering various factors such as qualification, experience, performance, responsibilities shouldered, industry standards as well as financial position of the Company

Remuneration to Non Executive Directors

The Non Executive Directors are paid by way of Sitting Fees. The Non Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for each meeting of the Board and its committees.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that- In the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period; The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; The Directors have laid down an adequate system of Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and operating efficiently; The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and were operating effectively.

CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The constitution of Board of Directors and KMP of the Company during the year 2023-24 is as under

S.No. Name Designation Date of Re- Appointment/ change in Designation Date of original appointment Date and Mode of Cessation 1. Shri Dharam Prakash Kothari Chairman 01/05/2022 01/05/2017 ---- 2. Shri Sunil Kothari Vice Chairman 22/08/2022 22/08/2014 ---- 3. Shri Vikas Kothari Managing Director & CEO 28/03/2023 28/03/2015 ---- 4. Shri Gopi Raman Sharma Independent Director 10/03/2021 11/03/2016 ---- 6. Smt. Saloni Kala Independent Director 29/09/2020 14/02/2020 ---- 7. Shri Vaibhav Jain Independent Director 29/09/2020 02/09/2020 ---- 8. Shri Ramakanta Tripathy Independent director 15/05/2024 26/02/2024 9. Shri Sunil Kumar Jain Chief Financial Officer 28/03/2015 20/04/2000 ---- 10. Smt. Reena Jain Company Secretary ---- 03/03/2008 ----

Mr. Vaibhav Jain, an independent director of the Company has been resigned w.e.f 16.05.2024 due to pre- occupation and other personnel commitments. The Board pursuant to the recommendation of the NRC and report of their performance evaluation, re- appointed Mr. Dharam Prakash Kothari as Chairman of the Company for a period of Three years from 1

st

May, 2025 upto 30

th

April, 2028 and Mrs. Saloni Kala as an Independent director for second term with effect from February 14, 2025 to February 13, 2030 subject to the approval of the shareholders. Mr. Dharma Prakash Kothari, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. In the opinion of the Board, all our Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, and expertise and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5) (iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. List of key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board, including the Independent Directors, is provided in the Corporate Governance report forming part of this Annual Report.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Ravi Sharma & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Registration No.: 015143C) were appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of 5 continuous years from the conclusion of 49

th

Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 54

th

Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of ICAI. The Audit Committee reviews the independence and objectivity of the Auditors and the effectiveness of the Audit process. The Auditors’ Report for the Financial Year ended 31

st

March, 2024 on the Financial Statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report

Independent Auditors’ Report

Your standalone and the consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IndAS notified under Section 133 of the Act. The Statutory Auditor has issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Notes on the Financial Statements referred to in the Audit Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014,the Company has appointed Mr. Brij Kishore Sharma, Partner, M/s B K Sharma & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure VI to this Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditor in his report.

Secretarial Compliance Report

In accordance with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, the Company has engaged the services of Mr. Brij Kishore Sharma(CP No. 12636), Practicing Company Secretary and Secretarial Auditor of the Company for providing this certification

COST AUDITOR

The provisions of section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable to the Company and accordingly the Company has maintained cost accounts and records in respect of the applicable products for the year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and amendments thereof, the Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 23

rd

May, 2024 has approved the appointment of M. Goyal & Co., Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors for the Company for the financial year ending 31

st

March, 2024 at a remuneration of Rs. 30,000/- plus taxes and out of pocket expenses. A proposal for ratification of remuneration of the Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 is placed before the Shareholders. The Report of the Cost Auditors for the financial year ended 31

st

March 2024 is under finalization and shall be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs within the prescribed period.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor in their Report respectively has reported to the Audit Committee, under section 143 (12) of the Act any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Board’s report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as prescribed under sub-section (3)(m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are provided in Annexure I to this Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and as per regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has established Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns and made provisions for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee and provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of director(s) / employee(s) who avail of the mechanism. Company has formulated the present policy for establishing the vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy to safeguard the interest of its stakeholders, Directors and employees, to freely communicate and address to the Company their genuine concerns in relation to any illegal or unethical practice being carried out in the Company. The said policy has been also put up on the website of the Company at the following link: http://www.ommetals.com/2022/VIGIL%20MECHANISM.pdf

RISK MANAGEMENT

Periodic assessments to identify the risk areas are carried out and management is briefed on the risks in advance to enable the company to control risk through a properly defined plan. The areas of risk include- Liquidity risk, Interest rate risk, Credit risk, Commodity price risk, foreign currency fluctuation risk, Market risk, Salary risk, Interest risk, Investment risk, Health, Safety And Environment Risks, Political, Legal And Regulatory Risks, fraud and cyber security and Other Operational Risks etc. The Board is also periodically informed of the business risks and the actions taken to manage them. Pursuant to Section 134(3) (n) of the Act & under Regulations 21 of the Listing Regulations, the Company had formulated a Risk Management Policy with the following objectives: Provide an overview of the principles of risk management



Explain approach adopted by the Company for risk management



Define the organizational structure for effective risk management



Develop a "risk" culture that encourages all employees to identify risks and associated opportunities and to respond to them with effective actions.



Identify access and manage existing and new risks in a planned and coordinated manner with minimum disruption and cost, to protect and preserve Company’s human, physical and financial assets.

Fundamentals of our risk management system

The company has in place a code of conduct and high safety standards in plant operation to protect its employees and the environment. The company has instituted control bodies which verify important business decisions. Organizational measures are undertaken to prevent the infringement of guidelines and laws

Goals of risk management

At OMIL, the risks are detected at their earliest possible and necessary measures are taken to avoid economic and environmental damage. The company lays due emphasis on avoidance of risks that threaten the company’s continued existence.

Organizational responsibilities and tools

Regular risk analyses at the corporate level are conducted by OMIL’s management and by various departmental heads. Specific risks pertaining to operating divisions and units are continually registered, evaluated and monitored centrally. The Board of Directors regularly receives reports on the risk situation of the Company. The Policy is available on the weblink http://www.ommetals.com/files/risk-management.pdf

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company ‘Om Infra Limited’, being engaged in infrastructural business is exempted from the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 related to a loan made, guarantee given or security provided, however particulars of Loans & guarantees given, investments made and securities provided have been disclosed in the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report pursuant to provisions of Companies Act and Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DEPOSITS

During the Year under review, your company has not accepted any Deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule, 2014 and, as such, no amount of principle or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Pursuant to the amendments to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has revised its existing Related Party Transactions Policy to align it with the requirements of the said Regulations. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the amended Related Party Transactions Policy and the same has been uploaded on the Company’s website http://www.ommetals.com/2022/Policy%20on%20Related%20party%20transaction.pdf . The Company has a process in place to periodically review and monitor Related Party Transactions. During the year under review, all related party transactions were in the ordinary course of business and at arm’s length and approval of the Audit Committee, Board of Directors & Shareholders was obtained wherever required. The Audit Committee has approved the related party transactions for the FY 2023-24 and the estimated related party transactions for FY 2024-25. There were no related party transactions that have conflict with the interest of the Company. The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) and applicable rules of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is provided as Annexure V to this Annual Report. There are no person(s) or entities forming part of the Promoter(s)/Promoter(s) Group which individually hold 10% or more shareholding in the Company except T C Kothari & Family Trust, which is holding 11.85% shareholding in the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Listing Regulations, your Company has filed half yearly report on Related Party Transactions with the Stock Exchanges, for the half year ended 30

th

September, 2023 and March 31, 2024. The details of the related party transactions as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) - 24 are set out in Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIALRESPONSIBILITY

In line with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, your Company has undertaken various CSR projects in the area of Social Service activities, Medical and Health Care and education and welfare to under privileged which are in accordance with the Schedule VII of the Act and CSR Policy of the Company. The Company’ CSR policy is available on web link at http://www.ommetals.com/2022/CORPORATE%20SOCIAL%20RESPONSIBILITY.pdf . During the year, the Company spent Rs. 40.30 Lakhs on CSR activities. The brief outline of CSR Policy and Composition of CSR Committee are included in the annual report on CSR activities, which is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure III. Other details regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are provided in the Corporate Governance Report attached with the Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with section 134(3)(a) and section 92(3) of the Act, an Annual Return as at 31 March 2024 in Form MGT 7 is posted on website of the Company. Annual Return pursuant to applicable provisions of the Act is posted in section of investors, corporate governance on the Company’s website or link

https://www.ommetals.com/#/agm

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has been following principles of Good Corporate Governance Practices over the years. Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance Code as stipulated under the Listing Regulations. In Compliance with Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations a separate section on Corporate Governance along with certificate from BK Sharma and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries confirming compliance forms part of the Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of provisions of Regulation 34(2)(e) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report. It provides details about the overall industry structure, global and domestic economic scenarios, developments in business operations/ performance of the Company’s various businesses viz., decorative business, international operations, industrial and home improvement business, internal controls and their adequacy, risk management systems and other material developments during the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in ANNEXURE IV forming part of this report. The Company does not have scheme or provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees/directors or by trustees for the benefit of employees/directors. List of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn is also given in ANNEXURE IV

ORGANISATIONAL CHART

CHAIRMAN

Mr. Dharam Prakash Kothari

VICE CHAIRMAN

Mr. Sunil Kothari

MANAGING DIRECTOR& CEO

Mr. Vikas Kothari

POWER OF ATTORNEY HOLDERS

For the implementation and effective execution of the Projects and various Laws as applicable to the Company, the Board of Directors entrusted the following HOD’s with responsibility via Power of Attorney granted to them and these are directly responsible for compliances:

S.No. Name Of HOD/ Authorized Person Division/ Department/ Project 1. Mr.Rakesh Kumar Tiwari Human Resources 2. Mr.Gautam Jain Income Tax 3. Mr.D.S. Rawat- Sr Manager Finance and Audit TDS, &accounts /Audit 4. Mr.V.K. Gupta – GM Finance Goods and Service Tax/ EPCG /Custom duty 5. Mr.Vijay Kumar Nama Ujjain Project

6. Sukhwinder Singh Gujarat SSNL Project 7. Mr. Padam Jain Om Realty Division, Kota 8. Mr. Bhawani Singh Om Pack Division 9. MrKeshav Gupta Nokha /Khazuwala Rajasthan 10. MrUmesh Rai Up jaljeevan Mission for SWSM 11. Mr. Rahul Tripathi Rwanda, Africa 12. Mr.Sarvananan D KundaTamilnadu 13. Mr. J B Sarkar Arun-3,Nepal 14. Mr. Lalit Sale Tax,Vat and GST , Commercial Tax purpose 15. Mr. Raju Lal Sharma Amravati 16. Mr. Sunil Srivastava Shapurkhandi Punjab 17. Mr. Ashok Upadhyaya Isarda project

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

Our professionals are our most important assets. We are committed to hiring and retaining the best talent and being among the industry’s leading employers. For this, we focus on promoting a collaborative, transparent and participative organization culture, and rewarding merit and sustained high performance. Our human resource management focuses on allowing our employees to develop their skills, grow in their career and navigate their next. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lot of fear, insecurity and desperation across the world. During these tough times, the Company prioritized safety and wellbeing of its employees. In strict adherence to the local guidelines, the Company incorporated a culture of social distancing, regular sanitization of office, routine BP/Sugar/temperature check and allowed employees to work in Hybrid model .

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION, AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. In Compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, your Company has constituted an ‘Internal Complaints Committee’ (‘Committee’). No complaint has been received during the Year ended 31st March, 2024 in this regard. The Company has in place a Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace as per requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The following is the Summary of Sexual Harassment complaints received during the year ended 31st March, 2024 in this regard. Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the year: NIL Number of complaints received during the year: NIL Number of complaints disposed off during the year: NIL Number of cases pending at the end of the year: NIL

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

The safety excellence journey is a continuing process of the Company. The safety of the people working for and on behalf of your Company, visitors to the premises of the Company and the communities we operate in, is an integral part of business. We have taken several conscious efforts to inculcate a safer environment within place of work.There is a strong focus on safety with adequate thrust on employees’ safety. The Company has been achieving continuous improvement in safety performance through a combination of systems and processes as well as co-operation and support of all employees.

LISTING

The Equity Shares of the Company continue to remain listed with the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE). The Company’s Symbol at NSE is OMINFRAL and the Scrip Code of the Company at BSE is 531092. The listing fees of the exchanges for the financial year 2023-24 have been paid.

CREDIT RATING

The has obtained the credit rating from CARE Rating, during the year there is no change in the rating under review, CARE credit ratings as below:

FACILITY RATING Long term Bank Facilities CARE BBB-; Stable (Triple B Minus; Outlook: Stable) Long term/Short term Bank Facilities CARE BBB-; Stable/ CARE A3 (Triple B Minus; Outlook: Stable/ A Three)

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has Internal Financial Controls which are adequate and were operating effectively. The controls are adequate for ensuring the orderly and efficient Conduct of the Business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of assets, the prevention and detection of Fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting Records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Audit Committee regularly reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls and internal audit function.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING

Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations provides that the Annual Report of the Top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization (calculated as on March 31 of every financial year), shall include a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report("BRSR"). Since your Company, does not feature in the Top 1000listed entities as per market capitalization, the Business Responsibility and sustainability Report for the financial year 2023-24 does not form a part of the Annual Report

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse Board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical backgrounds, age, ethnicity, race and gender that will help us retain our competitive advantage. The Board Diversity Policy adopted by the Board sets out its approach to diversity. The Policy available on web link at http://www.ommetals.com/2018/may/BOARD%20DIVERSITY%20POLICY.pdf

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with respect to General Meetings and Board Meetings

. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE

The Company complies with all applicable laws and regulations, pays applicable taxes on time, ensures statutory CSR spend and initiates sustainable activities.

IBC

There is no Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

DETAILS REGARDING VALUATION REPORT

During the year under review, your Company has not entered into any One-Time Settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions and therefore, disclosure regarding the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions is not required to be given.

RISK ARISING OUT OF LITIGATION, CLAIMS AND UNCERTAIN TAX POSITIONS

The Company is exposed to a variety of different laws, regulations, positions and interpretations thereof which encompasses direct taxation and legal matters. In the normal course of business, provisions and contingencies may arise due to uncertain tax positions and legal matters. Based on the nature of matters, the management applies significant judgment when considering evaluation of risk, including how much to provide for the potential exposure of each of the matters. These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each matter progresses, hence these are reviewed regularly. For matters where expert opinion is required, the Company involves the best legal counsel.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the regulators/courts/tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. The income tax raid /investigation conducted in July 2020 are under appraisal and the proceedings are in progress

OTHER DISCLOSURE

Other disclosures required as per Act, Listing Regulations or any other laws and rules applicable are either NIL or NOT APPLICABLE to the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors deeply appreciate the valuable co-operation and continued support extended by the Companys Bankers, Financial Institutions, Government agencies, Collaborators, Stockiest, Dealers, Business Associates, and also the contribution of all employees to the Company. The Directors appreciate and value the contribution made by every member of the Om family.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors For Om Infra Limited

Date: 23th May, 2024 Place: Delhi

– This JV has been executing the project in Africa, Ghana and the project is completed.This Company formerly known as Om Metals Infotech Pvt. Ltd has industrial land in Jaipur and the major part of land have been sold.