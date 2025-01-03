iifl-logo-icon 1
Castings, Forgings & Fastners Sector Stocks List

Castings, Forgings & Fastners Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Bharat Forge Ltd

1296.15

-19.55-1.4961967.4641.96

DCM Ltd

112.12

6.916.57209.410

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

142.57

-2.90-1.998813.4610.79

Hinduja Foundries Ltd(Merged)

37

0.200.54766.100

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

6.04

-0.32-5.036.610

Kennametal India Ltd

2476.1

-24.30-0.975442.0360.15

EL Forge Ltd

6.65

0.304.7213.5127.46

Simplex Castings Ltd

39.65

1.554.0728.5435.35

Kalyani Forge Ltd

715.55

34.055.00260.4638.35

Steelcast Ltd

882.05

20.352.361785.2728.12

M M Forgings Ltd

449.75

-10.00-2.182171.4615.76

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd

1.55

0.053.332.170

Sterling Tools Ltd

554.15

-25.30-4.371996.2847.34

PTC Industries Ltd

14404.3

1102.558.2921583.580

Balu Forge Industries Ltd

778.5

-12.05-1.528520.0590.68

Alicon Castalloy Ltd

1055.65

26.052.531716.6830.32

Nelcast Ltd

125.09

-1.23-0.971088.3035.69

AIA Engineering Ltd

3381.75

-14.70-0.4331896.7929.47

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917.4

2.450.2716599.4351.33

Happy Forgings Ltd

1014.7

5.500.549558.9736.67

Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd

1

0.000.001.250

CIE Automotive India Ltd

486.45

1.900.3918454.0831.5

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd

114.27

7.907.43270.8265.15

LGB Forge Ltd

11.92

-0.15-1.24283.940

Rolex Rings Ltd

1882.85

2.500.135127.6228.86

BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd

16.4

-0.85-4.9324.421.53

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd

84.65

-1.40-1.6370.589.18

Tirupati Forge Ltd

64.43

1.261.99668.0170.98

Ganga Forging Ltd

7.64

0.354.80102.99121.5

Synergy Green Industries Ltd

456.3

-8.95-1.92709.2353.64

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

2637.9

60.652.355815.5671.41

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

1346.5

-33.15-2.401706.0269.25

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd

196.3

-4.00-2.00258.7759.79

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd

106

2.202.1282.2356.99

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd

129.95

4.903.92149.5723.59

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd

68.5

-0.50-0.72134.8218.7

Forge Auto International Ltd

102

1.851.85111.3817.27

Abha Power and Steel Ltd

50.45

-1.45-2.7993.7825.57

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

