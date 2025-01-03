Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Bharat Forge Ltd
1296.15
|-19.55
|-1.49
|61967.46
|41.96
DCM Ltd
112.12
|6.91
|6.57
|209.41
|0
Electrosteel Castings Ltd
142.57
|-2.90
|-1.99
|8813.46
|10.79
Hinduja Foundries Ltd(Merged)
37
|0.20
|0.54
|766.10
|0
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd
6.04
|-0.32
|-5.03
|6.61
|0
Kennametal India Ltd
2476.1
|-24.30
|-0.97
|5442.03
|60.15
EL Forge Ltd
6.65
|0.30
|4.72
|13.51
|27.46
Simplex Castings Ltd
39.65
|1.55
|4.07
|28.54
|35.35
Kalyani Forge Ltd
715.55
|34.05
|5.00
|260.46
|38.35
Steelcast Ltd
882.05
|20.35
|2.36
|1785.27
|28.12
M M Forgings Ltd
449.75
|-10.00
|-2.18
|2171.46
|15.76
Krishna Engineering Works Ltd
1.55
|0.05
|3.33
|2.17
|0
Sterling Tools Ltd
554.15
|-25.30
|-4.37
|1996.28
|47.34
PTC Industries Ltd
14404.3
|1102.55
|8.29
|21583.58
|0
Balu Forge Industries Ltd
778.5
|-12.05
|-1.52
|8520.05
|90.68
Alicon Castalloy Ltd
1055.65
|26.05
|2.53
|1716.68
|30.32
Nelcast Ltd
125.09
|-1.23
|-0.97
|1088.30
|35.69
AIA Engineering Ltd
3381.75
|-14.70
|-0.43
|31896.79
|29.47
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917.4
|2.45
|0.27
|16599.43
|51.33
Happy Forgings Ltd
1014.7
|5.50
|0.54
|9558.97
|36.67
Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd
1
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|0
CIE Automotive India Ltd
486.45
|1.90
|0.39
|18454.08
|31.5
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd
114.27
|7.90
|7.43
|270.82
|65.15
LGB Forge Ltd
11.92
|-0.15
|-1.24
|283.94
|0
Rolex Rings Ltd
1882.85
|2.50
|0.13
|5127.62
|28.86
BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd
16.4
|-0.85
|-4.93
|24.42
|1.53
Deem Roll-Tech Ltd
84.65
|-1.40
|-1.63
|70.58
|9.18
Tirupati Forge Ltd
64.43
|1.26
|1.99
|668.01
|70.98
Ganga Forging Ltd
7.64
|0.35
|4.80
|102.99
|121.5
Synergy Green Industries Ltd
456.3
|-8.95
|-1.92
|709.23
|53.64
Sundaram Clayton Ltd
2637.9
|60.65
|2.35
|5815.56
|71.41
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
1346.5
|-33.15
|-2.40
|1706.02
|69.25
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd
196.3
|-4.00
|-2.00
|258.77
|59.79
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd
106
|2.20
|2.12
|82.23
|56.99
Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd
129.95
|4.90
|3.92
|149.57
|23.59
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd
68.5
|-0.50
|-0.72
|134.82
|18.7
Forge Auto International Ltd
102
|1.85
|1.85
|111.38
|17.27
Abha Power and Steel Ltd
50.45
|-1.45
|-2.79
|93.78
|25.57
