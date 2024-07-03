iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Synergy Green Industries Ltd Share Price

448.3
(-1.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:57:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open460
  • Day's High463
  • 52 Wk High500
  • Prev. Close456.3
  • Day's Low445.25
  • 52 Wk Low 285.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.87
  • P/E54.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.16
  • EPS8.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)696.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Synergy Green Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

460

Prev. Close

456.3

Turnover(Lac.)

2.87

Day's High

463

Day's Low

445.25

52 Week's High

500

52 Week's Low

285.9

Book Value

64.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

696.79

P/E

54.13

EPS

8.35

Divi. Yield

0

Synergy Green Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

3 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2024

arrow

Synergy Green Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Synergy Green Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 30.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Synergy Green Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.13

14.13

14.13

14.13

Preference Capital

10.71

10.71

10.71

10.71

Reserves

32.56

20.98

20.03

18.89

Net Worth

57.4

45.82

44.87

43.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

198.84

207.87

102.72

120.49

yoy growth (%)

-4.34

102.35

-14.74

46.49

Raw materials

-71.59

-79.03

-25.31

-45.66

As % of sales

36

38.02

24.64

37.89

Employee costs

-20.71

-19.28

-11.73

-12.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.95

6.23

2.91

4.08

Depreciation

-8.49

-7.37

-6.36

-6.13

Tax paid

-2.25

-2.9

1.75

0.77

Working capital

14.36

13.72

2.79

-1.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.34

102.35

-14.74

46.49

Op profit growth

6.3

37.84

-10.92

35.47

EBIT growth

3.14

52.36

-16.19

47.81

Net profit growth

11.31

-28.65

-4.02

213.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Synergy Green Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Synergy Green Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SACHIN RAJENDRA SHIRGAOKAR

Joint Managing Director

Sohan Sanjeev Shirgaokar

Director (Technical)

Vendavagali Srinivasa Reddy

Director

SHISHIR SURESH SHIRGAOKAR

Director

Chandan Sanjeev Shirgaokar

Independent Director

Prabha Prakash Kulkarni

Independent Director

Mallappa Rachappa Desai

Independent Director

Dattaram Pandurang Kamat

Independent Director

Meyyappan Shanmugam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilesh Mohan Mankar

Independent Director

Subhash Gundappa Kutte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Synergy Green Industries Ltd

Summary

Synergy Green Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name as Synergy Green Industries Private Limited on October 08, 2010. Further, The Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Synergy Green Industries Limited on February 16, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of foundry i.e. manufacturing of castings, industrial castings, turbine castings, metal castings, steel castings and Windmill Parts. The Company Started as a green filed foundry project during 2011 and entered in commercial operation in June 2012. The operation of the Company is situated in Kolhapur, Maharastra. Additionally, the Company is having major supplier of Wind Turbine like M/s Vestas, Denmark, M/s Gamesa, M/s GE Renewable and M/s Enercon Germany, Wind Gear Box customer like M/s ZF and M/s Siemens etc. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified for Manufacture of Graded Grey Iron, Spheroidal Graphite Iron and Steel Casting and Machined Components for Non-Automotive and Industrial Applications. The Plant is equipped with MAGMA simulation software, Furan no bake moulding plant, Induction melting furnace and entire range of testing equipments to meet stringent quality specifications. The Company consist of three segments namely Wind Turbine, Wind Gear Box and General Engineering (Non-Wind Segment) like Mining equipment, Pump and Valve Industry Plastic Injection machines, traction motors and small casting.The Company has become one
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Synergy Green Industries Ltd share price today?

The Synergy Green Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹448.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is ₹696.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is 54.13 and 12.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Synergy Green Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Synergy Green Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is ₹285.9 and ₹500 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Synergy Green Industries Ltd?

Synergy Green Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.82%, 3 Years at 39.34%, 1 Year at 45.55%, 6 Month at 19.78%, 3 Month at 10.54% and 1 Month at -2.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Synergy Green Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.75 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 30.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Synergy Green Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.