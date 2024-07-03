Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹460
Prev. Close₹456.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.87
Day's High₹463
Day's Low₹445.25
52 Week's High₹500
52 Week's Low₹285.9
Book Value₹64.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)696.79
P/E54.13
EPS8.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.13
14.13
14.13
14.13
Preference Capital
10.71
10.71
10.71
10.71
Reserves
32.56
20.98
20.03
18.89
Net Worth
57.4
45.82
44.87
43.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
198.84
207.87
102.72
120.49
yoy growth (%)
-4.34
102.35
-14.74
46.49
Raw materials
-71.59
-79.03
-25.31
-45.66
As % of sales
36
38.02
24.64
37.89
Employee costs
-20.71
-19.28
-11.73
-12.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.95
6.23
2.91
4.08
Depreciation
-8.49
-7.37
-6.36
-6.13
Tax paid
-2.25
-2.9
1.75
0.77
Working capital
14.36
13.72
2.79
-1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.34
102.35
-14.74
46.49
Op profit growth
6.3
37.84
-10.92
35.47
EBIT growth
3.14
52.36
-16.19
47.81
Net profit growth
11.31
-28.65
-4.02
213.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SACHIN RAJENDRA SHIRGAOKAR
Joint Managing Director
Sohan Sanjeev Shirgaokar
Director (Technical)
Vendavagali Srinivasa Reddy
Director
SHISHIR SURESH SHIRGAOKAR
Director
Chandan Sanjeev Shirgaokar
Independent Director
Prabha Prakash Kulkarni
Independent Director
Mallappa Rachappa Desai
Independent Director
Dattaram Pandurang Kamat
Independent Director
Meyyappan Shanmugam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilesh Mohan Mankar
Independent Director
Subhash Gundappa Kutte
Reports by Synergy Green Industries Ltd
Summary
Synergy Green Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name as Synergy Green Industries Private Limited on October 08, 2010. Further, The Company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed to Synergy Green Industries Limited on February 16, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of foundry i.e. manufacturing of castings, industrial castings, turbine castings, metal castings, steel castings and Windmill Parts. The Company Started as a green filed foundry project during 2011 and entered in commercial operation in June 2012. The operation of the Company is situated in Kolhapur, Maharastra. Additionally, the Company is having major supplier of Wind Turbine like M/s Vestas, Denmark, M/s Gamesa, M/s GE Renewable and M/s Enercon Germany, Wind Gear Box customer like M/s ZF and M/s Siemens etc. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified for Manufacture of Graded Grey Iron, Spheroidal Graphite Iron and Steel Casting and Machined Components for Non-Automotive and Industrial Applications. The Plant is equipped with MAGMA simulation software, Furan no bake moulding plant, Induction melting furnace and entire range of testing equipments to meet stringent quality specifications. The Company consist of three segments namely Wind Turbine, Wind Gear Box and General Engineering (Non-Wind Segment) like Mining equipment, Pump and Valve Industry Plastic Injection machines, traction motors and small casting.The Company has become one
Read More
The Synergy Green Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹448.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is ₹696.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is 54.13 and 12.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Synergy Green Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Synergy Green Industries Ltd is ₹285.9 and ₹500 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Synergy Green Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.82%, 3 Years at 39.34%, 1 Year at 45.55%, 6 Month at 19.78%, 3 Month at 10.54% and 1 Month at -2.44%.
