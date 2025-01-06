iifl-logo-icon 1
Synergy Green Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

436.2
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025

Synergy Green FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.95

6.23

2.91

4.08

Depreciation

-8.49

-7.37

-6.36

-6.13

Tax paid

-2.25

-2.9

1.75

0.77

Working capital

14.36

13.72

2.79

-1.99

Other operating items

Operating

9.56

9.67

1.08

-3.26

Capital expenditure

13.23

36.54

6.22

8.08

Free cash flow

22.79

46.21

7.3

4.81

Equity raised

31.77

4.95

-32.01

-46.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

46.22

34.87

20.23

20.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

100.79

86.03

-4.47

-21.67

