Synergy Green Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.95
6.23
2.91
4.08
Depreciation
-8.49
-7.37
-6.36
-6.13
Tax paid
-2.25
-2.9
1.75
0.77
Working capital
14.36
13.72
2.79
-1.99
Other operating items
Operating
9.56
9.67
1.08
-3.26
Capital expenditure
13.23
36.54
6.22
8.08
Free cash flow
22.79
46.21
7.3
4.81
Equity raised
31.77
4.95
-32.01
-46.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
46.22
34.87
20.23
20.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
100.79
86.03
-4.47
-21.67
