Synergy Green Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

435.5
(-0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:54:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Synergy Green Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

198.84

207.87

102.72

120.49

yoy growth (%)

-4.34

102.35

-14.74

46.49

Raw materials

-71.59

-79.03

-25.31

-45.66

As % of sales

36

38.02

24.64

37.89

Employee costs

-20.71

-19.28

-11.73

-12.08

As % of sales

10.41

9.27

11.42

10.03

Other costs

-82.58

-87

-49.33

-44.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.53

41.85

48.02

36.83

Operating profit

23.96

22.53

16.35

18.35

OPM

12.04

10.84

15.91

15.23

Depreciation

-8.49

-7.37

-6.36

-6.13

Interest expense

-10.36

-9.58

-7.47

-8.31

Other income

0.86

0.65

0.4

0.17

Profit before tax

5.95

6.23

2.91

4.08

Taxes

-2.25

-2.9

1.75

0.77

Tax rate

-37.79

-46.64

60.24

19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.7

3.32

4.66

4.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.7

3.32

4.66

4.85

yoy growth (%)

11.31

-28.65

-4.02

213.1

NPM

1.86

1.6

4.54

4.03

