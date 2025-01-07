Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
198.84
207.87
102.72
120.49
yoy growth (%)
-4.34
102.35
-14.74
46.49
Raw materials
-71.59
-79.03
-25.31
-45.66
As % of sales
36
38.02
24.64
37.89
Employee costs
-20.71
-19.28
-11.73
-12.08
As % of sales
10.41
9.27
11.42
10.03
Other costs
-82.58
-87
-49.33
-44.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.53
41.85
48.02
36.83
Operating profit
23.96
22.53
16.35
18.35
OPM
12.04
10.84
15.91
15.23
Depreciation
-8.49
-7.37
-6.36
-6.13
Interest expense
-10.36
-9.58
-7.47
-8.31
Other income
0.86
0.65
0.4
0.17
Profit before tax
5.95
6.23
2.91
4.08
Taxes
-2.25
-2.9
1.75
0.77
Tax rate
-37.79
-46.64
60.24
19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.7
3.32
4.66
4.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.7
3.32
4.66
4.85
yoy growth (%)
11.31
-28.65
-4.02
213.1
NPM
1.86
1.6
4.54
4.03
