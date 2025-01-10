Synergy Green Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.13
14.13
14.13
14.13
Preference Capital
10.71
10.71
10.71
10.71
Reserves
32.56
20.98
20.03
18.89
Net Worth
57.4
45.82
44.87
43.73
Minority Interest
Debt
69.23
72.95
71.7
65.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.58
1.1
1.45
1.1
Total Liabilities
128.21
119.87
118.02
109.99
Fixed Assets
87.4
80.15
83.01
66.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.82
1.02
2.21
Networking Capital
29.64
32.82
32.07
37.72
Inventories
55.97
63.13
60.65
53
Inventory Days
97.28
Sundry Debtors
34.39
22.07
32.37
28.85
Debtor Days
52.95
Other Current Assets
9.87
10.33
16.23
22.27
Sundry Creditors
-43.25
-43.56
-56.45
-49.64
Creditor Days
91.11
Other Current Liabilities
-27.34
-19.15
-20.73
-16.76
Cash
10.36
6.08
1.92
3.95
Total Assets
128.2
119.87
118.02
110
