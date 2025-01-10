To the Members of

Synergy Green Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited Financial Statements of Synergy Green Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profits (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Following is the Key Audit Matter identified which is of most significance:

A. Capitalisation and useful life of property, plant and equipment

During the year ended March 31,2024, the Company has capitalized property, plant and equipment to the tune of 2,174.75 Lakhs on various projects included in capital work in progress. Out of the total capitalization Rs. 807.74 Lakhs relates to capitalization of the Solar Plant at Malegaon, Nashik.

Property, Plant and Equipment comprise 44.07% of Total Assets. Further, items of property, plant and equipment that are ready for its intended use as determined by the management have been capitalised in the current year. Judgement is involved to determine that the aforesaid capitalisation meet the recognition requirement under Ind AS specifically in relation to determination of whether the criteria for intended use of the management has been met.

Assessment of useful life of plant and machinery involves management judgement, technical assessment, consideration of historical experiences, anticipated technological changes, etc

Accordingly, the above has been determined as a key audit matter.

Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following:

1. Examined the management assessment of the assumptions considered in estimation of useful life.

2. Examined the useful economic lives with reference to the Companys historical experience and technical evaluation by third party and a specialist appointed by management.

3. Assessed the objectivity and competence of the Companys external specialists involved in the process.

4. Assessed the nature of the additions made to property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, capital work-in-progress and intangible asset under development on a test check basis to test whether they meet the recognition criteria as set out in para 16 to 22 of Ind AS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment, including intended use of management.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Directors Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A; a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) As required by section 197 (16) of the Act; in our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 and Schedule V of the Act read with Companies (Appointment and Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and remuneration paid to directors is in accordance with provisions of this section read with Schedule V.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 to the Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 18 to the Financials Statements;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts to the financial statements, if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) the management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts to the Financial Statements, if any, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management and as mentioned under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note 10 the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend on 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.100/- each for last 5 years i.e. from the F.Y.2019-20 to F.Y.2023-24 for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, the company have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except at the database level for accounting software SAP S4 HANA to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit we did not note any instance of the audit trail (edit log) feature being tampered with on accounting software where this feature has been enabled.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 1 Property, Plant & Equipment to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion and based on the policy adopted by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory as compared to book records and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The management of the company has provided us with the quarterly returns or statements which they have represented to us have been filed by the company with their banks or financial institutions. In our opinion, these quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. (a) The company during the year has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence reporting under Clause (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f), of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company during the year has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, hence said reporting under 3 (iii) (b) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder to the extent notified, with regard to the deposits from members. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, income tax, service tax, duty of customs duty of excise, value added tax, cess as applicable with the appropriate authorities though there is slight delay in a few cases.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Service Tax under Finance act, 1994 Central Excise Duty 2.95 2012-13 & 2013-14 The Commissioner of Central GST (Appeals), Pune Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Excess refund of GST 507.22 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), Kolhapur

viii. In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report in the form ADT-4 as specified under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) Based on information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during current financial year and had not incurred cash losses during immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation by statutory auditors during the year hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us, section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the company during the current year. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) of the order is not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of Synergy Green Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.