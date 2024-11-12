Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 3 Nov 2024

Synergy Green Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting which will be held on 12th November 2024 through video conference to approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 12.11.2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board meeting held for approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

This is in furtherance to our intimation on the Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th March, 2024 where the issue of fully paid up Equity Shares of the Company was approved by way of a rights issue for an amount of not exceeding Rs. 49.00 Crores (Rupees Forty-Nine Crores) in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, September 05, 2024, has fixed the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the Rights Equity Shares as Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

Synergy Green Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th of August 2024 at Corporate office of the Company at Kolhapur to approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 30 Mar 2024

Synergy Green Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 for Prohibitions of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors Promoters Designated Employees and insiders from April 01 2024 to till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of an Audited Financial Result for the year ended on March 31 2024 (both days inclusive). The Board Meeting to be held on 23/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/04/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Synergy Green Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd of May 2024 at Corporate office of the Company at Kolhapur to approve and take on record following matters; 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider recommending dividend if any on the Preference Shares and Equity shares. 3. To approve Draft Letter of Offer for the proposed Right Issue. Outcome Of Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 22nd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Revised outcome herewith submitting as per your email received on May 23, 2024 regarding reason for change in KMP and time of commencement of Board meeting was missing. In this context we are hereby submitting fresh outcome as advised by you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 10 Mar 2024

Synergy Green Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th of March 2024 at Corporate office of the Company at Kolhapur through Video Conference to approve following matters; 1. To propose raising funds by way of Right Issue. 2. To make appointment of Intermediaries to the issue. Raising funds through issue of fully paid-up equity shares on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company, in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the Rights Issue) Raising of funds through Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) approved:- 1. Raising funds through issue of fully paid-up equity shares on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company, in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the Rights Issue). 2. Further, the Board has constituted a Rights Issue Committee and authorized its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limited to, the final Issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the Rights Issue, approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries and legal counsel, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters. 3. Further the Board has appointed M/s Beeline Capital Advisor Pvt. Ltd as Merchant Banker and M/s Arm Research Pvt. Ltd. as an Underwriter to the Issue. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024