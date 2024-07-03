SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹113.79
Prev. Close₹112.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹35
Day's High₹115.45
Day's Low₹108.93
52 Week's High₹141.88
52 Week's Low₹66.7
Book Value₹1.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)206.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.88
-10.78
-5.26
-23.8
Net Worth
7.8
7.9
13.42
-5.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.5
128.9
959.32
950.62
yoy growth (%)
-99.6
-86.56
0.91
5.67
Raw materials
0.03
-65.65
-546.24
-500.89
As % of sales
6.37
50.93
56.94
52.69
Employee costs
-4.01
-34.28
-132.13
-136.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.96
-32.74
-35.55
-2.37
Depreciation
-8.56
-11.77
-36.24
-36.37
Tax paid
0
0.56
0
-0.13
Working capital
9.99
-287.44
-62.2
19.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.6
-86.56
0.91
5.67
Op profit growth
-78.99
-303.64
-63.2
-13.09
EBIT growth
-48.23
133.78
-133.87
-15.05
Net profit growth
-35.04
-13.51
1,318.41
-176.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
70.84
69.45
69.77
47.4
186.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.84
69.45
69.77
47.4
186.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.99
12.93
42.55
4.38
26.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jitendra Tuli
Independent Director
Kavita A Sharma
Managing Director
VINAY SHARMA
Non Executive Director
Shyam Sunder Sharma
Non Executive Director
SUMANT BHARAT RAM
Independent Director
Ajay Vir Jakhar
Independent Director
Aditya Katoch
Additional Director
Yuv Bharat Ram
Additional Director
Rahil Bharat Ram
Reports by DCM Ltd
Summary
DCM Ltd(Formerly Delhi Cloth Mills) was established as a Public Limited Company on March 26, 1889 in the name and style of Delhi Cloth & General Mills Co. Limited. The Company was founded by Lala Sri Ram, the Promoter of the Company. DCM Ltd, the flagship company of DCM Group comprises DCM Engineering Products, DCM Data Products, DCM Textiles and DCM Estates after the restructuring of its diversified business interest into 4 companies in April 1990. DCM Group became one of Indias largest conglomerates. It expanded and diversified its activities into a number of manufacturing activities such as Textiles, Sugar, Chemicals, Rayon, Tyre Cord, Fertilizers, Information Technology and Engineering Products etc. The name of the Company was changed on October 6, 1983, to DCM Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of Grey Iron Castings , IT Infrastructure Services and Real Estate.The Company started its operations in 1889 by setting up a spinning mill in Delhi. It has grow to become a diversified player with presence in manufacture of cotton, synthetic yarn and textiles, rayon tyre cord, sugar, alcohol and confectionery, heavy chemicals and fertilisers, PVC resins and compounds, electronic desk calculators, mini computers, etc. The company was re-organised into 4 companies -- DCM, DCM Shriram Industries, DCM Shriram Consolidated and Shriram Industries Enterprises -- from Apr.90. After the re-organisation the company has taken up a major expansion -cum-diversification project i
Read More
The DCM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Ltd is ₹206.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCM Ltd is 0 and 58.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Ltd is ₹66.7 and ₹141.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.45%, 3 Years at -5.14%, 1 Year at 44.86%, 6 Month at 27.18%, 3 Month at 25.23% and 1 Month at 21.33%.
