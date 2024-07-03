Summary

DCM Ltd(Formerly Delhi Cloth Mills) was established as a Public Limited Company on March 26, 1889 in the name and style of Delhi Cloth & General Mills Co. Limited. The Company was founded by Lala Sri Ram, the Promoter of the Company. DCM Ltd, the flagship company of DCM Group comprises DCM Engineering Products, DCM Data Products, DCM Textiles and DCM Estates after the restructuring of its diversified business interest into 4 companies in April 1990. DCM Group became one of Indias largest conglomerates. It expanded and diversified its activities into a number of manufacturing activities such as Textiles, Sugar, Chemicals, Rayon, Tyre Cord, Fertilizers, Information Technology and Engineering Products etc. The name of the Company was changed on October 6, 1983, to DCM Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of Grey Iron Castings , IT Infrastructure Services and Real Estate.The Company started its operations in 1889 by setting up a spinning mill in Delhi. It has grow to become a diversified player with presence in manufacture of cotton, synthetic yarn and textiles, rayon tyre cord, sugar, alcohol and confectionery, heavy chemicals and fertilisers, PVC resins and compounds, electronic desk calculators, mini computers, etc. The company was re-organised into 4 companies -- DCM, DCM Shriram Industries, DCM Shriram Consolidated and Shriram Industries Enterprises -- from Apr.90. After the re-organisation the company has taken up a major expansion -cum-diversification project i

