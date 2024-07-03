iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Ltd Share Price

110.5
(-1.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:36 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.79
  • Day's High115.45
  • 52 Wk High141.88
  • Prev. Close112.12
  • Day's Low108.93
  • 52 Wk Low 66.7
  • Turnover (lac)35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)206.39
  • Div. Yield0
DCM Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

DCM Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DCM Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.54%

Non-Promoter- 3.36%

Institutions: 3.36%

Non-Institutions: 48.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCM Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.68

18.68

18.68

18.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.88

-10.78

-5.26

-23.8

Net Worth

7.8

7.9

13.42

-5.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.5

128.9

959.32

950.62

yoy growth (%)

-99.6

-86.56

0.91

5.67

Raw materials

0.03

-65.65

-546.24

-500.89

As % of sales

6.37

50.93

56.94

52.69

Employee costs

-4.01

-34.28

-132.13

-136.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.96

-32.74

-35.55

-2.37

Depreciation

-8.56

-11.77

-36.24

-36.37

Tax paid

0

0.56

0

-0.13

Working capital

9.99

-287.44

-62.2

19.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.6

-86.56

0.91

5.67

Op profit growth

-78.99

-303.64

-63.2

-13.09

EBIT growth

-48.23

133.78

-133.87

-15.05

Net profit growth

-35.04

-13.51

1,318.41

-176.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

70.84

69.45

69.77

47.4

186.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.84

69.45

69.77

47.4

186.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.99

12.93

42.55

4.38

26.57

DCM Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCM Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jitendra Tuli

Independent Director

Kavita A Sharma

Managing Director

VINAY SHARMA

Non Executive Director

Shyam Sunder Sharma

Non Executive Director

SUMANT BHARAT RAM

Independent Director

Ajay Vir Jakhar

Independent Director

Aditya Katoch

Additional Director

Yuv Bharat Ram

Additional Director

Rahil Bharat Ram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCM Ltd

Summary

DCM Ltd(Formerly Delhi Cloth Mills) was established as a Public Limited Company on March 26, 1889 in the name and style of Delhi Cloth & General Mills Co. Limited. The Company was founded by Lala Sri Ram, the Promoter of the Company. DCM Ltd, the flagship company of DCM Group comprises DCM Engineering Products, DCM Data Products, DCM Textiles and DCM Estates after the restructuring of its diversified business interest into 4 companies in April 1990. DCM Group became one of Indias largest conglomerates. It expanded and diversified its activities into a number of manufacturing activities such as Textiles, Sugar, Chemicals, Rayon, Tyre Cord, Fertilizers, Information Technology and Engineering Products etc. The name of the Company was changed on October 6, 1983, to DCM Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of Grey Iron Castings , IT Infrastructure Services and Real Estate.The Company started its operations in 1889 by setting up a spinning mill in Delhi. It has grow to become a diversified player with presence in manufacture of cotton, synthetic yarn and textiles, rayon tyre cord, sugar, alcohol and confectionery, heavy chemicals and fertilisers, PVC resins and compounds, electronic desk calculators, mini computers, etc. The company was re-organised into 4 companies -- DCM, DCM Shriram Industries, DCM Shriram Consolidated and Shriram Industries Enterprises -- from Apr.90. After the re-organisation the company has taken up a major expansion -cum-diversification project i
Company FAQs

What is the DCM Ltd share price today?

The DCM Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Ltd is ₹206.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCM Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCM Ltd is 0 and 58.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCM Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Ltd is ₹66.7 and ₹141.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCM Ltd?

DCM Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.45%, 3 Years at -5.14%, 1 Year at 44.86%, 6 Month at 27.18%, 3 Month at 25.23% and 1 Month at 21.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCM Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCM Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.54 %
Institutions - 3.37 %
Public - 48.09 %

