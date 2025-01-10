DCM Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.88
-10.78
-5.26
-23.8
Net Worth
7.8
7.9
13.42
-5.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
23.27
31.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.8
7.9
36.69
26.05
Fixed Assets
31.13
33.4
41.51
50.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.73
32.46
32.46
32.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-60.1
-60.06
-38.54
-58.52
Inventories
10.13
12.3
10.59
13.14
Inventory Days
9,500.99
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.17
Debtor Days
122.91
Other Current Assets
15.13
19.06
23.28
33.21
Sundry Creditors
-1.78
-2.05
-7.7
-58.64
Creditor Days
42,400.15
Other Current Liabilities
-83.72
-89.51
-64.85
-46.4
Cash
5.05
2.1
1.25
1.95
Total Assets
7.8
7.9
36.68
26.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.