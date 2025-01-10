iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Ltd Balance Sheet

100.43
(-2.52%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.68

18.68

18.68

18.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.88

-10.78

-5.26

-23.8

Net Worth

7.8

7.9

13.42

-5.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

23.27

31.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.8

7.9

36.69

26.05

Fixed Assets

31.13

33.4

41.51

50.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

31.73

32.46

32.46

32.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-60.1

-60.06

-38.54

-58.52

Inventories

10.13

12.3

10.59

13.14

Inventory Days

9,500.99

Sundry Debtors

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.17

Debtor Days

122.91

Other Current Assets

15.13

19.06

23.28

33.21

Sundry Creditors

-1.78

-2.05

-7.7

-58.64

Creditor Days

42,400.15

Other Current Liabilities

-83.72

-89.51

-64.85

-46.4

Cash

5.05

2.1

1.25

1.95

Total Assets

7.8

7.9

36.68

26.04

