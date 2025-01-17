Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.52
-80.6
0.91
4.8
Op profit growth
-88.8
-245.66
-63.28
-17.91
EBIT growth
-35.23
-14.97
-160.81
-35.35
Net profit growth
-39.13
-27.15
465.52
-329.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.12
-13.93
1.85
5.1
EBIT margin
-16.39
-6.44
-1.47
2.44
Net profit margin
-37.63
-15.75
-4.19
-0.74
RoCE
-38.91
-4.87
-2.7
4.12
RoNW
42.45
-8.39
-5.11
-0.8
RoA
-22.33
-2.97
-1.92
-0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.55
-15.7
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.5
-22.45
-40.95
-23.28
Book value per share
-10.2
-1.04
94.57
115.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.55
-0.95
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.68
-0.66
-1.15
-2.85
P/B
-2.39
-14.31
0.49
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
46.38
80.35
19.92
9.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.61
8.05
-0.01
2.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
78.81
126.07
42.73
45.43
Inventory days
102.6
220.42
78.43
75.39
Creditor days
-427.87
-139.36
-28.18
-18.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.89
1.09
0.54
-0.76
Net debt / equity
-1.18
-11.53
1.56
1.58
Net debt / op. profit
-7.79
-0.86
15.52
7.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.06
-36.65
-56.94
-52.68
Employee costs
-73.22
-35.88
-13.77
-14.36
Other costs
-32.97
-41.4
-27.42
-27.84
