iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DCM Ltd Key Ratios

108.04
(-0.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DCM Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.52

-80.6

0.91

4.8

Op profit growth

-88.8

-245.66

-63.28

-17.91

EBIT growth

-35.23

-14.97

-160.81

-35.35

Net profit growth

-39.13

-27.15

465.52

-329.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.12

-13.93

1.85

5.1

EBIT margin

-16.39

-6.44

-1.47

2.44

Net profit margin

-37.63

-15.75

-4.19

-0.74

RoCE

-38.91

-4.87

-2.7

4.12

RoNW

42.45

-8.39

-5.11

-0.8

RoA

-22.33

-2.97

-1.92

-0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.55

-15.7

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.5

-22.45

-40.95

-23.28

Book value per share

-10.2

-1.04

94.57

115.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.55

-0.95

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.68

-0.66

-1.15

-2.85

P/B

-2.39

-14.31

0.49

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

46.38

80.35

19.92

9.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.61

8.05

-0.01

2.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

78.81

126.07

42.73

45.43

Inventory days

102.6

220.42

78.43

75.39

Creditor days

-427.87

-139.36

-28.18

-18.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.89

1.09

0.54

-0.76

Net debt / equity

-1.18

-11.53

1.56

1.58

Net debt / op. profit

-7.79

-0.86

15.52

7.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.06

-36.65

-56.94

-52.68

Employee costs

-73.22

-35.88

-13.77

-14.36

Other costs

-32.97

-41.4

-27.42

-27.84

DCM : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DCM Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.