DCM Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

109.38
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.5

128.9

959.32

950.62

yoy growth (%)

-99.6

-86.56

0.91

5.67

Raw materials

0.03

-65.65

-546.24

-500.89

As % of sales

6.37

50.93

56.94

52.69

Employee costs

-4.01

-34.28

-132.13

-136.56

As % of sales

796.33

26.59

13.77

14.36

Other costs

-4.15

-65.33

-263.07

-264.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

823.29

50.68

27.42

27.83

Operating profit

-7.63

-36.36

17.85

48.53

OPM

-1,513.25

-28.21

1.86

5.1

Depreciation

-8.56

-11.77

-36.24

-36.37

Interest expense

-8.56

-10.71

-26.13

-30.17

Other income

4.8

26.11

8.96

15.64

Profit before tax

-19.96

-32.74

-35.55

-2.37

Taxes

0

0.56

0

-0.13

Tax rate

0

-1.71

-0.02

5.69

Minorities and other

0

1.44

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.96

-30.73

-35.54

-2.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-19.96

-30.73

-35.54

-2.5

yoy growth (%)

-35.04

-13.51

1,318.41

-176.21

NPM

-3,955.42

-23.84

-3.7

-0.26

