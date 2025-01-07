Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.5
128.9
959.32
950.62
yoy growth (%)
-99.6
-86.56
0.91
5.67
Raw materials
0.03
-65.65
-546.24
-500.89
As % of sales
6.37
50.93
56.94
52.69
Employee costs
-4.01
-34.28
-132.13
-136.56
As % of sales
796.33
26.59
13.77
14.36
Other costs
-4.15
-65.33
-263.07
-264.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
823.29
50.68
27.42
27.83
Operating profit
-7.63
-36.36
17.85
48.53
OPM
-1,513.25
-28.21
1.86
5.1
Depreciation
-8.56
-11.77
-36.24
-36.37
Interest expense
-8.56
-10.71
-26.13
-30.17
Other income
4.8
26.11
8.96
15.64
Profit before tax
-19.96
-32.74
-35.55
-2.37
Taxes
0
0.56
0
-0.13
Tax rate
0
-1.71
-0.02
5.69
Minorities and other
0
1.44
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.96
-30.73
-35.54
-2.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-19.96
-30.73
-35.54
-2.5
yoy growth (%)
-35.04
-13.51
1,318.41
-176.21
NPM
-3,955.42
-23.84
-3.7
-0.26
