DCM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.96
-32.74
-35.55
-2.37
Depreciation
-8.56
-11.77
-36.24
-36.37
Tax paid
0
0.56
0
-0.13
Working capital
9.99
-287.44
-62.2
19.01
Other operating items
Operating
-18.54
-331.38
-133.98
-19.86
Capital expenditure
-1.11
-147.19
0.93
-284.79
Free cash flow
-19.65
-478.57
-133.04
-304.65
Equity raised
-8.3
199.91
417.89
432.78
Investing
-0.94
-0.07
0.08
-0.21
Financing
2.6
-220.81
-31.81
-0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-26.3
-499.54
253.12
127.78
