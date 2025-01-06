iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Ltd Cash Flow Statement

109.07
(-2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

DCM FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.96

-32.74

-35.55

-2.37

Depreciation

-8.56

-11.77

-36.24

-36.37

Tax paid

0

0.56

0

-0.13

Working capital

9.99

-287.44

-62.2

19.01

Other operating items

Operating

-18.54

-331.38

-133.98

-19.86

Capital expenditure

-1.11

-147.19

0.93

-284.79

Free cash flow

-19.65

-478.57

-133.04

-304.65

Equity raised

-8.3

199.91

417.89

432.78

Investing

-0.94

-0.07

0.08

-0.21

Financing

2.6

-220.81

-31.81

-0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-26.3

-499.54

253.12

127.78

