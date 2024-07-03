DCM Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
54.37
52.38
50.01
33.59
174.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.37
52.38
50.01
33.59
174.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.75
11.84
29.4
0.52
25.41
Total Income
56.12
64.22
79.41
34.11
199.82
Total Expenditure
50.64
50.82
46.49
38.25
203.09
PBIDT
5.48
13.4
32.92
-4.14
-3.27
Interest
1.51
1.64
5.87
6.45
9.01
PBDT
3.97
11.76
27.05
-10.59
-12.28
Depreciation
3.53
5.28
6.21
6.96
10.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.76
1.95
1.25
0.75
1.54
Deferred Tax
0.03
-0.02
-0.06
-0.13
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.35
4.55
19.65
-18.17
-24.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.35
4.55
19.65
-18.17
-24.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.35
4.55
19.65
-18.17
-24.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.73
2.44
10.62
-9.73
-12.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
18.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.07
25.58
65.82
-12.32
-1.87
PBDTM(%)
7.3
22.45
54.08
-31.52
-7.04
PATM(%)
-2.48
8.68
39.29
-54.09
-13.8
