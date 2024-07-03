iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Ltd Nine Monthly Results

106.99
(-2.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

54.37

52.38

50.01

33.59

174.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.37

52.38

50.01

33.59

174.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.75

11.84

29.4

0.52

25.41

Total Income

56.12

64.22

79.41

34.11

199.82

Total Expenditure

50.64

50.82

46.49

38.25

203.09

PBIDT

5.48

13.4

32.92

-4.14

-3.27

Interest

1.51

1.64

5.87

6.45

9.01

PBDT

3.97

11.76

27.05

-10.59

-12.28

Depreciation

3.53

5.28

6.21

6.96

10.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.76

1.95

1.25

0.75

1.54

Deferred Tax

0.03

-0.02

-0.06

-0.13

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.35

4.55

19.65

-18.17

-24.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.35

4.55

19.65

-18.17

-24.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.35

4.55

19.65

-18.17

-24.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.73

2.44

10.62

-9.73

-12.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.68

18.68

18.68

18.68

18.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.07

25.58

65.82

-12.32

-1.87

PBDTM(%)

7.3

22.45

54.08

-31.52

-7.04

PATM(%)

-2.48

8.68

39.29

-54.09

-13.8

