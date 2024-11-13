iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Ltd Board Meeting

111.63
(8.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

DCM CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
Intimation for change in Directors of the Company
Board Meeting27 May 202413 May 2024
DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for financial year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In continuation to our letter dated December 26 2023 regarding the closure of Trading Window from January 01 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed till February 15 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

DCM: Related News

No Record Found

