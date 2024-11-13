|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Intimation for change in Directors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for financial year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|DCM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In continuation to our letter dated December 26 2023 regarding the closure of Trading Window from January 01 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the unaudited Financial Results for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will remain closed till February 15 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
