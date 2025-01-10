To

the Members of

DCM Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of DCM Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, standalone statement of changes in equity and cash flows statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,_2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March_31,_2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Material uncertainty relating to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 36 and 47 of the Standalone Financial Statements highlighting that the Company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a party for development of its Land situated at Hisar. e JDA is subject to fulfilment of certain terms and conditions by the said party as well as receipt of regulatory approvals. e JDA has become effective pursuant to compliance of certain terms and conditions in terms of said JDA.

Director General, Town and Country Planning, Haryana has suspended the licence for development of the said land taking a note that an enquiry has been initiated against the Company in respect of the Company?s land at Hisar. As per said Order, the licensee is directed not to carry out any development work on the above-mentioned land at Hisar and also not to create any third party rights unless the said suspension is revoked. e Company is taking appropriate action in the matter for the revocation of said suspension Order.

Pending revocation of said suspension of license, the advance of Rs. 5,000.00 lakhs received by the Company under the said JDA, has been shown under the current liabilities. Pursuant to above, the current liabilities of the Company including the said advance of Rs. 5,000.00 lakhs received under JDA exceed the current assets by_Rs 4,039.90 lakh_as at March 31, 2024. e management of the Company holds the view that the Company has merits in the case and is confident to get favourable order in the said matter of revocation of suspension_order. e management believes that with the revocation of said suspension Order of license and infusion of liquidity by focusing /managing of its real estate operation and/or the Company?s plans of restructuring of its Engineering Business Undertaking as well as other interim measures to improve liquidity, the Company will be able to continue its operation for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 46 of the Standalone Financial Statements, wherein during the earlier year in view of continued situation of industrial unrest, the Company has declared lockout at its engineering business undertaking. On the basis of legal advice, Management of the Company is of the view that the present lockout is legal and justified. erefore, the Company has not made any provision for wages pertaining to the lockout period October 22, 2019, to March 31, 2024, aggregating to Rs. 6,776 lakhs. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. ese matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Key Audit Matters How are audit addressed the key audit matters As at March 31, 2024, the Company?s balance sheet includes property, plant and equipment amounting to Rs. 3110.61 lakhs. The Engineering Division has continuous losses and accordingly, the management has assessed it for impairment. Our procedures in relation to management?s impairment assessment included, but not limited to, the following procedures: The assessment of the recoverable value of the assets of the Engineering Division aggregating Rs. 2657.13 lakhs, incorporates significant judgement in respect of factors such as valuation of land, future production levels, sales prices, operating/capital costs and economic assumptions such as discount rates, inflation rates etc. • testing the design and implementation of controls in place; We identified assessing impairment of property, plant and equipment of Engineering Division as a key audit matter, considering it to be significant to the Company?s total assets, involving significant judgement and estimation in determining the recoverable amount. • obtaining and reviewing management assessment whether there were any indicators of impairment of property, plant and equipment as at March 31, 2024; • obtaining valuation report in respect of land and plant & equipment carried out by external valuer; • assessing appropriateness of impairment assessment and methodologies used; • evaluating reasonableness of key assumptions used in the valuation; • assessing the adequacy of disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements, in respect of the property, plant and equipment.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditor?s report thereon

e Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. e other information comprises the information included in the Company?s Annual Report particularly with respect to the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business responsibility report and Corporate Governance report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors? report thereon. e Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors? Report. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charge with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

e Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant Rules issued thereunder. is responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. e Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. e risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We described these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors? Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) Standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with schedule V of the Act;

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024, on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 38 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. Were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. The Company had made the assessment for books of account as per definition in the Act and identified tally as an accounting software used for the creation and maintenance of books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded. Further, in case of the Company, audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with except some of the inherent limitations in tally Prime (refer note 53 of the standalone financial statements). As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable to the Company from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor?s Report to the members of DCM Limited on its Standalone Financial Statements dated May 27, 2024. Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditor?s report) order 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section.

i. (a) (A) e Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. (a) (B) e Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a planned program of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows;

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount of dispute* (Rs. in lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. In lakhs) Financial year to which it relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.50 - 2002-2003, 2003-2004 Supreme Court Punjab VAT Punjab VAT Act, 2005 Sales Tax 218.17 15.50 2012-2013 Appellate Tribunal 146.96 36.75 2011-2012 130.25 35.09 2010-2011 122.65 12.27 2013-2014 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 442.48 - 1982 -1983 to 1989-1990 ITAT refer to AO Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 66.08 - 2011-2012 High Court

*amount as per demand Order including interest and penalty indicate the demand.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. ere are no outstanding dues as on March 31, 2024.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) e Company did not raise any term loan during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures. e Company doesn?t have any associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e Company doesn?t have any associate.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. erefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) (a) to clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. As referred to in ‘Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern? paragraph in our main audit report and as disclosed in Note 50 to the Standalone Financial Statements which includes the financial ratios and ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, though there exists some uncertainty but considering the various measures taken by Company in generating cash flows and the future plan given in note no. 47 of the standalone financial statements, the Company may be capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) ere are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. is matter has been disclosed in note 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. is matter has been disclosed in note 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

xxi. e reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor?s Report to the Members of DCM Limited on its Standalone Financial Statements dated May 27, 2024. Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. (Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DCM Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management and the Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,_2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. e procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company?s assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.