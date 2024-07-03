Summary

CIE Automotive India Ltd. (Earlier known as Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (MCAL) is a multi-locational and multi-technology automotive components company with manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities in India and in Germany, Spain, Lithuania, and Italy in the European continent as well as a plant in Mexico, North America. It has an established presence in each of these locations and supplies to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers. CIE Automotive India is part of the CIE Automotive Group of Spain and is the CIE Automotive Groups vehicle for its forgings business globally. The Company has 29 manufacturing facilities including 4 manufacturing facilities in Europe and 1 in Mexico. The Company therefore draws from the vast and varied experience of the CIE group in partnering and co-developing products for the rapidly evolving Automotive industry. Presently, it is in the business of manufacture and supply of engine and chassis forged components for commercial and passenger vehicles, such as crankshafts, steering knuckles, stabilizer bars, gear blanks, front axle beams, levers, flanges, control arms, camshafts, connecting rods, pitman arms and piston rods and other non-automotive products. CIE Automotive India Ltd. was originally incorporated as a public limited company with the name Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. on August 13, 1999. In January 15, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company and the name wa

