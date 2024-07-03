Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹488.95
Prev. Close₹486.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹827.33
Day's High₹488.95
Day's Low₹468.9
52 Week's High₹622.4
52 Week's Low₹406.8
Book Value₹142.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,898.32
P/E31.67
EPS15.34
Divi. Yield1.03
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
379.36
379.32
379.1
379
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,560.58
4,091.83
3,671.2
3,566
Net Worth
4,939.94
4,471.15
4,050.3
3,945
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Revenue
2,144.8
2,894.5
3,146.2
1,960.7
yoy growth (%)
-25.9
-8
60.46
21.68
Raw materials
-1,003.7
-1,456.1
-1,608.8
-1,038.1
As % of sales
46.79
50.3
51.13
52.94
Employee costs
-371.2
-383.4
-362.8
-245.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
101.5
251.7
340.3
121.6
Depreciation
-108.4
-112.7
-102
-75.9
Tax paid
-27.5
-91.3
-117.8
-45.5
Working capital
-126.9
-113.4
291.2
27.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.9
-8
60.46
21.68
Op profit growth
-41.48
-18.28
115.44
33.56
EBIT growth
-57.25
-23.52
162
37.2
Net profit growth
-57.05
83.49
35.49
34.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9,280.35
8,753.04
6,765.17
6,050.11
7,907.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,280.35
8,753.04
6,765.17
6,050.11
7,907.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
409.53
98.36
48
54.89
33.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suhail A Nathani
Director
Jesus Maria Herrera Barandiaran
Independent Director
Manoj Maheshwari
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shriprakash Shukla
Executive Director
Ander Arenaza Alvare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Goyal
Independent Director
Alan Savio DSilva Picardo
Independent Director
Roxana Meda Inoriza
Executive Director
MANOJ MULLASSERY MENON
Independent Director
Kadambi Narahari
Independent Director
Dhananjay N Mungale
Reports by CIE Automotive India Ltd
Summary
CIE Automotive India Ltd. (Earlier known as Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (MCAL) is a multi-locational and multi-technology automotive components company with manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities in India and in Germany, Spain, Lithuania, and Italy in the European continent as well as a plant in Mexico, North America. It has an established presence in each of these locations and supplies to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers. CIE Automotive India is part of the CIE Automotive Group of Spain and is the CIE Automotive Groups vehicle for its forgings business globally. The Company has 29 manufacturing facilities including 4 manufacturing facilities in Europe and 1 in Mexico. The Company therefore draws from the vast and varied experience of the CIE group in partnering and co-developing products for the rapidly evolving Automotive industry. Presently, it is in the business of manufacture and supply of engine and chassis forged components for commercial and passenger vehicles, such as crankshafts, steering knuckles, stabilizer bars, gear blanks, front axle beams, levers, flanges, control arms, camshafts, connecting rods, pitman arms and piston rods and other non-automotive products. CIE Automotive India Ltd. was originally incorporated as a public limited company with the name Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. on August 13, 1999. In January 15, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company and the name wa
Read More
The CIE Automotive India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹471.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd is ₹17898.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CIE Automotive India Ltd is 31.67 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CIE Automotive India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CIE Automotive India Ltd is ₹406.8 and ₹622.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CIE Automotive India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.55%, 3 Years at 27.72%, 1 Year at -0.21%, 6 Month at -18.31%, 3 Month at -12.69% and 1 Month at 1.31%.
