CIE Automotive India Ltd Share Price

471.8
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

  • Open488.95
  • Day's High488.95
  • 52 Wk High622.4
  • Prev. Close486.45
  • Day's Low468.9
  • 52 Wk Low 406.8
  • Turnover (lac)827.33
  • P/E31.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value142.53
  • EPS15.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,898.32
  • Div. Yield1.03
No Records Found

CIE Automotive India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

488.95

Prev. Close

486.45

Turnover(Lac.)

827.33

Day's High

488.95

Day's Low

468.9

52 Week's High

622.4

52 Week's Low

406.8

Book Value

142.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,898.32

P/E

31.67

EPS

15.34

Divi. Yield

1.03

CIE Automotive India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Feb, 2024

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

CIE Automotive India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

25 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.

Demat Account

Trading Account

CIE Automotive India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.69%

Foreign: 65.69%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.70%

Institutions: 24.69%

Non-Institutions: 9.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CIE Automotive India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

379.36

379.32

379.1

379

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,560.58

4,091.83

3,671.2

3,566

Net Worth

4,939.94

4,471.15

4,050.3

3,945

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Revenue

2,144.8

2,894.5

3,146.2

1,960.7

yoy growth (%)

-25.9

-8

60.46

21.68

Raw materials

-1,003.7

-1,456.1

-1,608.8

-1,038.1

As % of sales

46.79

50.3

51.13

52.94

Employee costs

-371.2

-383.4

-362.8

-245.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Profit before tax

101.5

251.7

340.3

121.6

Depreciation

-108.4

-112.7

-102

-75.9

Tax paid

-27.5

-91.3

-117.8

-45.5

Working capital

-126.9

-113.4

291.2

27.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.9

-8

60.46

21.68

Op profit growth

-41.48

-18.28

115.44

33.56

EBIT growth

-57.25

-23.52

162

37.2

Net profit growth

-57.05

83.49

35.49

34.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9,280.35

8,753.04

6,765.17

6,050.11

7,907.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,280.35

8,753.04

6,765.17

6,050.11

7,907.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

409.53

98.36

48

54.89

33.09

CIE Automotive India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CIE Automotive India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suhail A Nathani

Director

Jesus Maria Herrera Barandiaran

Independent Director

Manoj Maheshwari

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shriprakash Shukla

Executive Director

Ander Arenaza Alvare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Goyal

Independent Director

Alan Savio DSilva Picardo

Independent Director

Roxana Meda Inoriza

Executive Director

MANOJ MULLASSERY MENON

Independent Director

Kadambi Narahari

Independent Director

Dhananjay N Mungale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CIE Automotive India Ltd

Summary

CIE Automotive India Ltd. (Earlier known as Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (MCAL) is a multi-locational and multi-technology automotive components company with manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities in India and in Germany, Spain, Lithuania, and Italy in the European continent as well as a plant in Mexico, North America. It has an established presence in each of these locations and supplies to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers. CIE Automotive India is part of the CIE Automotive Group of Spain and is the CIE Automotive Groups vehicle for its forgings business globally. The Company has 29 manufacturing facilities including 4 manufacturing facilities in Europe and 1 in Mexico. The Company therefore draws from the vast and varied experience of the CIE group in partnering and co-developing products for the rapidly evolving Automotive industry. Presently, it is in the business of manufacture and supply of engine and chassis forged components for commercial and passenger vehicles, such as crankshafts, steering knuckles, stabilizer bars, gear blanks, front axle beams, levers, flanges, control arms, camshafts, connecting rods, pitman arms and piston rods and other non-automotive products. CIE Automotive India Ltd. was originally incorporated as a public limited company with the name Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. on August 13, 1999. In January 15, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company and the name wa
Company FAQs

What is the CIE Automotive India Ltd share price today?

The CIE Automotive India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹471.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd is ₹17898.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CIE Automotive India Ltd is 31.67 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CIE Automotive India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CIE Automotive India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CIE Automotive India Ltd is ₹406.8 and ₹622.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CIE Automotive India Ltd?

CIE Automotive India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.55%, 3 Years at 27.72%, 1 Year at -0.21%, 6 Month at -18.31%, 3 Month at -12.69% and 1 Month at 1.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CIE Automotive India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CIE Automotive India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.70 %
Institutions - 24.70 %
Public - 9.60 %

