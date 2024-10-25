Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Revenue
2,144.8
2,894.5
3,146.2
1,960.7
yoy growth (%)
-25.9
-8
60.46
21.68
Raw materials
-1,003.7
-1,456.1
-1,608.8
-1,038.1
As % of sales
46.79
50.3
51.13
52.94
Employee costs
-371.2
-383.4
-362.8
-245.8
As % of sales
17.3
13.24
11.53
12.53
Other costs
-567.8
-709.6
-751.9
-480.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.47
24.51
23.89
24.51
Operating profit
202.1
345.4
422.7
196.2
OPM
9.42
11.93
13.43
10
Depreciation
-108.4
-112.7
-102
-75.9
Interest expense
-11.9
-13.6
-6.6
-10.8
Other income
19.7
32.6
26.2
12.1
Profit before tax
101.5
251.7
340.3
121.6
Taxes
-27.5
-91.3
-117.8
-45.5
Tax rate
-27.09
-36.27
-34.61
-37.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
74
160.4
222.5
76.1
Exceptional items
0
11.9
-128.6
-6.8
Net profit
74
172.3
93.9
69.3
yoy growth (%)
-57.05
83.49
35.49
34.56
NPM
3.45
5.95
2.98
3.53
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.Read More
