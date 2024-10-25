iifl-logo-icon 1
CIE Automotive India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

470.1
(-0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Revenue

2,144.8

2,894.5

3,146.2

1,960.7

yoy growth (%)

-25.9

-8

60.46

21.68

Raw materials

-1,003.7

-1,456.1

-1,608.8

-1,038.1

As % of sales

46.79

50.3

51.13

52.94

Employee costs

-371.2

-383.4

-362.8

-245.8

As % of sales

17.3

13.24

11.53

12.53

Other costs

-567.8

-709.6

-751.9

-480.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.47

24.51

23.89

24.51

Operating profit

202.1

345.4

422.7

196.2

OPM

9.42

11.93

13.43

10

Depreciation

-108.4

-112.7

-102

-75.9

Interest expense

-11.9

-13.6

-6.6

-10.8

Other income

19.7

32.6

26.2

12.1

Profit before tax

101.5

251.7

340.3

121.6

Taxes

-27.5

-91.3

-117.8

-45.5

Tax rate

-27.09

-36.27

-34.61

-37.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

74

160.4

222.5

76.1

Exceptional items

0

11.9

-128.6

-6.8

Net profit

74

172.3

93.9

69.3

yoy growth (%)

-57.05

83.49

35.49

34.56

NPM

3.45

5.95

2.98

3.53

CIE Automotive : related Articles

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

25 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.

Read More

