|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.62
-23.49
-1.54
24.94
Op profit growth
102.81
-48.17
-7.91
29.06
EBIT growth
191.8
-63.47
-14.71
40.18
Net profit growth
269.26
-69.92
-28.97
38.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.12
8.29
12.23
13.08
EBIT margin
8.7
4.13
8.65
9.99
Net profit margin
4.68
1.75
4.47
6.2
RoCE
10.5
3.79
11.1
14.59
RoNW
1.94
0.55
1.98
3.11
RoA
1.41
0.4
1.43
2.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.36
2.81
9.34
13.15
Dividend per share
2.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.31
-5.27
0.99
5.58
Book value per share
137.08
129.49
122.26
113.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.68
61.13
17.63
19.44
P/CEPS
178.88
-32.55
165.62
45.82
P/B
1.71
1.32
1.34
2.25
EV/EBIDTA
9.53
14.23
7.55
10.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-40.21
-45.41
-43.33
-27.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.9
43.5
34.11
30.44
Inventory days
51.24
62.22
52.73
50.4
Creditor days
-83.01
-96.95
-85.12
-87.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.71
-4.56
-13.09
-15.99
Net debt / equity
0.25
0.28
0.28
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
1.3
2.81
1.36
1.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.78
-46.38
-47.4
-45.21
Employee costs
-16.07
-20.85
-16.54
-16.55
Other costs
-24.01
-24.46
-23.81
-25.14
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.
