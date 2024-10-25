iifl-logo-icon 1
CIE Automotive India Ltd Balance Sheet

460
(-0.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

379.36

379.32

379.1

379

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,560.58

4,091.83

3,671.2

3,566

Net Worth

4,939.94

4,471.15

4,050.3

3,945

Minority Interest

Debt

112.11

170.6

238.2

92.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

334.37

324.67

321.4

205.3

Total Liabilities

5,386.42

4,966.42

4,609.9

4,243

Fixed Assets

2,353.89

2,298.73

2,266.8

2,190.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,526.05

2,267.84

2,004.2

1,813.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

48.63

43.34

32.3

38.6

Networking Capital

294.09

307.29

271.1

133.9

Inventories

466.06

503.01

459

330

Inventory Days

56.15

Sundry Debtors

461.75

573.67

448.1

409.1

Debtor Days

69.62

Other Current Assets

267.5

149.86

215.2

201.9

Sundry Creditors

-516.1

-569.19

-524.7

-430.7

Creditor Days

73.29

Other Current Liabilities

-385.12

-350.06

-326.5

-376.4

Cash

163.77

49.21

35.5

67

Total Assets

5,386.43

4,966.41

4,609.9

4,243

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

25 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.

Read More

