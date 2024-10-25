CIE Automotive India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
379.36
379.32
379.1
379
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,560.58
4,091.83
3,671.2
3,566
Net Worth
4,939.94
4,471.15
4,050.3
3,945
Minority Interest
Debt
112.11
170.6
238.2
92.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
334.37
324.67
321.4
205.3
Total Liabilities
5,386.42
4,966.42
4,609.9
4,243
Fixed Assets
2,353.89
2,298.73
2,266.8
2,190.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,526.05
2,267.84
2,004.2
1,813.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
48.63
43.34
32.3
38.6
Networking Capital
294.09
307.29
271.1
133.9
Inventories
466.06
503.01
459
330
Inventory Days
56.15
Sundry Debtors
461.75
573.67
448.1
409.1
Debtor Days
69.62
Other Current Assets
267.5
149.86
215.2
201.9
Sundry Creditors
-516.1
-569.19
-524.7
-430.7
Creditor Days
73.29
Other Current Liabilities
-385.12
-350.06
-326.5
-376.4
Cash
163.77
49.21
35.5
67
Total Assets
5,386.43
4,966.41
4,609.9
4,243
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.