CIE Automotive India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

471.8
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

CIE Automotive FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Profit before tax

101.5

251.7

340.3

121.6

Depreciation

-108.4

-112.7

-102

-75.9

Tax paid

-27.5

-91.3

-117.8

-45.5

Working capital

-126.9

-113.4

291.2

27.7

Other operating items

Operating

-161.3

-65.7

411.7

27.9

Capital expenditure

193.5

196.5

1,610.9

238.4

Free cash flow

32.2

130.8

2,022.6

266.3

Equity raised

6,984.5

6,638.5

6,345.8

6,137.7

Investing

141

288.9

-1,371.8

-151.4

Financing

189.8

10.7

118.2

-0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7,347.5

7,068.9

7,114.8

6,251.9

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

25 Oct 2024

The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.

