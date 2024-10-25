CIE Automotive India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
101.5
251.7
340.3
121.6
Depreciation
-108.4
-112.7
-102
-75.9
Tax paid
-27.5
-91.3
-117.8
-45.5
Working capital
-126.9
-113.4
291.2
27.7
Other operating items
Operating
-161.3
-65.7
411.7
27.9
Capital expenditure
193.5
196.5
1,610.9
238.4
Free cash flow
32.2
130.8
2,022.6
266.3
Equity raised
6,984.5
6,638.5
6,345.8
6,137.7
Investing
141
288.9
-1,371.8
-151.4
Financing
189.8
10.7
118.2
-0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7,347.5
7,068.9
7,114.8
6,251.9
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.Read More
