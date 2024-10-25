Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
65.69%
65.69%
65.69%
65.69%
65.69%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
24.69%
24.51%
23.27%
21.64%
22.05%
Non-Institutions
9.6%
9.78%
11.02%
12.65%
12.24%
Total Non-Promoter
34.3%
34.3%
34.3%
34.3%
34.3%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.