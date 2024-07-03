CIE Automotive India Ltd Summary

CIE Automotive India Ltd. (Earlier known as Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited (MCAL) is a multi-locational and multi-technology automotive components company with manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities in India and in Germany, Spain, Lithuania, and Italy in the European continent as well as a plant in Mexico, North America. It has an established presence in each of these locations and supplies to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers. CIE Automotive India is part of the CIE Automotive Group of Spain and is the CIE Automotive Groups vehicle for its forgings business globally. The Company has 29 manufacturing facilities including 4 manufacturing facilities in Europe and 1 in Mexico. The Company therefore draws from the vast and varied experience of the CIE group in partnering and co-developing products for the rapidly evolving Automotive industry. Presently, it is in the business of manufacture and supply of engine and chassis forged components for commercial and passenger vehicles, such as crankshafts, steering knuckles, stabilizer bars, gear blanks, front axle beams, levers, flanges, control arms, camshafts, connecting rods, pitman arms and piston rods and other non-automotive products. CIE Automotive India Ltd. was originally incorporated as a public limited company with the name Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. on August 13, 1999. In January 15, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company and the name was changed to Mahindra Automotive Steels Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, it was changed from Mahindra Automotive Steels Pvt Ltd to Mahindra Forgings Ltd and again from Mahindra Forgings Ltd to Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited and again to CIE Automotive India Limited effective on December 14, 2022.As per the scheme of arrangement between the company and Amforge Industries Ltd, the entire Chakan unit of the Amforge Industries Ltd as a going concern together with all the assets and liabilities relating to the Chakan unit transferred to and vested in the company with effect from April 1, 2005. In April 4, 2006, the company was again converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd. During the year 2006-07, the company expanded the installed capacity of Forgings by 1,773 MT to 42,765 MT. They changed their name from Mahindra Automotive Steels Ltd to Mahindra Forgings Ltd with effect from September 26, 2006 with a view to signify the true character and nature of business activity undertaken by the company.During the year 2007-08, the company expanded the installed capacity of Forgings by 5,307 MT to 48,072 MT. Also, they set up a World class Tool Room and Die shop to upgrade their operations. In December 2007, Mahindra Stokes Holding Ltd ultimately holding Stokes Group of Companies, Mahindra Forgings Overseas Ltd ultimately holding Jeco Group of Companies and Mahindra Forgings Mauritius Ltd ultimately holding Schoneweiss Group of Companies were amalgamated with the company with effect from appointed date April 01, 2007.During the first quarter of 2008-09, the company commissioned three additional presses, namely 2 x 4000T Presses and 1 x 6300T Press, virtually doubling the capacity. In addition, they re-commissioned the 5000T Press in the last quarter of the financial year.In June 2010, the companys direct 100% subsidiary Mahindra Forgings Global Ltd, Mauritius transferred their entire investment in Schoneweiss & co GmbH, Germany to the companys 100% step-down subsidiary Mahindra Forgings Europe AG, Germany thereby consolidating all their German operations under one holding company, Mahindra Forgings Europe AG.On 15 June 2013, the Mahindra Group (India) and CIE Automotive S. A. (Spain) signed a Global Alliance Agreement between Mahindras automotive component businesses and CIE Automotive with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia held through listed businesses in Spain, Brazil and India. The Board of Directors of Mahindra Forgings at its meetings held on 15 June 2013 approved an Integrated Scheme of Merger involving Mahindra Hinoday Industries Limited, Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Limited, Mahindra Gears International Limited, Mahindra Investments (India) Private Limited and Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Tres S.L. (Transferor Companies) with Mahindra Forgings Limited (Transferee Company), with an Appointed date, 1 October 2013. The Board also approved a Scheme of Merger, for merger of Mahindra Composites Limited with Mahindra Forgings Limited, conditional upon Integrated Scheme of Merger becoming effective. The Board of Directors of Mahindra Forgings at its meeting held on 4 October 2013 noted the transfer of 4.85 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each (Sale Shares) from Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M), aggregating to 50.81% (fifty point eighty one percent) of the paid up fully diluted equity share capital of the company, to Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dos, S.L (PIA 2) and that necessary regulatory filings in this regard including filing Form FC-TRS will be filed within the stipulated timeline under applicable law. Consequent to the aforesaid transfer of the Sale Shares, the Company would cease to be a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and become a subsidiary of PIA 2 with immediate effect.The name of the company was changed from Mahindra Forgings to Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited with effect from 27 November 2013.The Board of Directors of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd (MCAL) at its meeting held on 12 September 2016 resolved to acquire 100% of equity shares of Bill Forge Private Limited (BFPL) for Rs 1331.2 crore. The Board of Directors of MCAL also resolved to issue 54.49 million shares to CIE Automotive SA (CIE) and BFPL shareholders, including the Haridass Family and Kedaara Capital at Rs 200 per share. Founded in 1982, BFPL is a market-leading precision forging company based in Bangalore, India with 6 manufacturing facilities in India across Bangalore, Coimbatore and Haridwar and an upcoming plant in Celaya, Mexico. Kedaara Capital invested in BFPL in 2015 to support the growth of the company. BFPL is a crucial supplier to a number of domestic and global two-wheeler and passenger car OEMs and Tier 1 auto component companies. It manufactures a variety of cold, warm, hot forged and machined components primarily for steering, transmission and wheel-related assemblies. This acquisition increases MCALs operations in the high growth Asian markets and reinforces CIE groups/MCALs position as a leading global forgings player. BFPLs complementary product and customer mix leads to a significant diversification in the business portfolio of MCAL India. On 26 October 2016, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd announced that it has completed the acquisition of all the shares of Bill Forge Private Limited (BFPL) from the respective shareholders and BFPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The Board of Directors of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd at its meeting held on 27 April 2017 approved amalgamation of Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Private Limited (MGTPL) and Crest Geartech Private Limited (Crest) along-with Mahindra Forgings International Limited (MFIL) and Mahindra Forgings Global Limited (MFGL) and amended the Scheme to include to include the new transferor companies. Earlier, on 12 December 2016, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd had informed stock exchanges about the approval of the Board of Directors of the company to the Scheme of Amalgamation of MFGL and MFIL with Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. MFGL, MFIL and MGTPL are direct wholly owned subsidiaries of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and Crest is held 100% by step down subsidiary of the company Metalcastello S.p.A Italy. It is proposed to purchase the shares in Crest from Metalcastello S.p.A thereby making it a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company. No shares will be issued as consideration for the amalgamation of MFGL, MFIL, MGTPL and Crest with the company. The Board of Directors of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd at its meeting held on 20 July 2017 accorded its approval to invest in a company to be incorporated by Gescrap Desarrollo, S.L.U (Spain) in the name and style of Gescrap India Private Limited (net entity) or such other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies. Gescrap Desarrollo, S.L.U (Spain) is a private company specialized in metal recycling and total waste management with headquarters in Sestao (Spain) currently operating in Europe, USA, Russia, Mexico and Brazil. The new entity shall be engaged in metal recycling and total waste management in India. CIE Automotive acquired an additional 5% in Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd from Mahindra & Mahindra on 29 June 2018 for approx. 60 million Euros, which consequently, after the transaction, increased CIEs stake in the Company to above 56%.On 12th March, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company acquired 100% outstanding share capital of Aurangabad Electricals Limited (AEL). The said transaction got completed on 9th April, 2019 and as a result, AEL became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company effective from that date.The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench had approved the Scheme of Merger by absorption of Bill Forge Private Limited (Billforge) by the Company on 6th September, 2019. Accordingly, the Scheme got approved vide Order dated 4th November, 2019 and same was filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, which became operational effective from 15th November 2019 with the Appointed Date, 1st April, 2018. Post the scheme is operationalized Bill Forge Private Limited (Transferor Company) stood dissolved without winding-up and the Undertakings of the Transferor Company are transferred to and vested in the Company without any further act or deed. In 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company, agreed with the proposed closure of Stokes Group Limited (Stokes) and the business was classified as discontinued operations, which completely stopped its production in year 2019. The Liquidation and Dissolution formalities of Stokes Forgings Limited and Stokes Forgings Dudley Limited were completed and these entities ceased to exist during the year 2019-20. Apart from this, the Company had invested in Clean Max Deneb Power LLP to supply green captive power to factories of Bill Forge Division in Bangalore. It entered into Power Purchase Agreement with two more SPVs namely Sunbarn Renewables Private Limited (Sunbarn) and Renew Surya Alok Private Limited (Renew).During the year 2021, the Company incorporated CIE Hosur Limited as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 20221-23, a new unit was added at the gears plant in Pune to cater to EV parts while the Rajkot gears plant was expanded during the year. A new forging & machining line was installed by Bill Forge at Bengaluru to cater to EV transmission parts. CIE Hosur commissioned a new fuel rail line, the first time this technology was introduced in India. The crankshaft machining capacity at the forgings plant in Chakan, Pune was augmented and an additional 4000T press was put up to enhance forgings capacity. Two compression moulding presses were added to the Composites unit in Pune to increase capacity to make components from the compounds produced. The new plant being built by the Aluminum vertical at Aurangabad was completed.