|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Jun 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|CIE Automotive India Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 14-Jun-2024 to 20-Jun-2024 for the purpose of Dividend Intimation of voting result and scrutinizer report of the 25th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.Read More
