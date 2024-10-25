Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

CIE Automotive India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ending 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Unaudited Quarterly Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

CIE Automotive India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 18th July 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ending 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, quick results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 22 Mar 2024

CIE Automotive India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ending 31st March 2024. Further as per Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading in the securities of the Company by designated persons and their immediate relatives the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from 1st April 2024 and it shall remain closed till 4th May 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Quarterly financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Limited review report as per the attached file. Approval of Quarterly unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review report Recommendation for appointment of Independent Director as per the detailed disclosure attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024