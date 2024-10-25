iifl-logo-icon 1
CIE Automotive India Ltd Dividend

475.1
(-0.16%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:24:58 PM

CIE Automotive CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend19 Feb 202413 Jun 2024-550Final
Annual financial results 31.12.2023 We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. 19th February 2024 recommended to the members, for their consideration and approval at the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company, Final Dividend of Rs. 5.00/- (Rupees Five only) per ordinary equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st December 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)

CIE Automotive: Related News

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

CIE Automotive posts 48% y-o-y decline in Q2 profit

25 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

The stock price has dropped by more than 15% in the last three months, with a one-year return of approximately 12%.

