SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹125.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.59
Day's High₹126.51
Day's Low₹115.3
52 Week's High₹175.3
52 Week's Low₹105.21
Book Value₹61.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,025.05
P/E35.21
EPS3.55
Divi. Yield0.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.4
17.4
17.4
17.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
501.79
451
424.28
412.69
Net Worth
519.19
468.4
441.68
430.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
927.34
614.97
566.75
744.54
yoy growth (%)
50.79
8.5
-23.87
29.58
Raw materials
-453.43
-289.93
-240.3
-349.75
As % of sales
48.89
47.14
42.4
46.97
Employee costs
-55.85
-45.27
-46.79
-46.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.04
12.28
30.8
57.03
Depreciation
-22.61
-21.74
-18.53
-15.92
Tax paid
-4.82
-3.24
5.19
-18.76
Working capital
70.66
2.8
20.55
15.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.79
8.5
-23.87
29.58
Op profit growth
25.21
-3.87
-32.56
11.42
EBIT growth
51.96
-26.73
-32.77
8.31
Net profit growth
57.32
-74.88
-5.89
12.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,266.94
1,263.97
927.34
614.97
566.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,266.94
1,263.97
927.34
614.97
566.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.07
16.14
9.4
4.88
13.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
D Sesha Reddy
CFO & Company Secretary
S K Sivakumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A Balasubramanian
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P Divya
Managing Director
P Deepak
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Maheshwari Mohan
Independent Director
RANGANATHAN SRIDHARAN
Independent Director
Vinod K Dasari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nelcast Ltd
Summary
Nelcast Ltd was incorporated on 7th June, 1982 as Nelcast Private Limited at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh). Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Nelcast Limited on 20th September 1995. Mr P. Radhakrishna Reddy promoted the Company. Nelcast is a leading producer of ductile & grey iron castings in India. Besides a strong position in domestic market, the Company has a rapidly growing presence spread across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. It has total installed production capacity of 160,000 Metric tonnes per annum. Its factories are located at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu, and at Gudur and Pedapariya in Andhra Pradesh. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Iron Castings in Automobile sector such as engine, transmission, suspension, axle, brake, steering, housings etc., farm equipment industry, railways and pipe fitting industries.It serves as a strategic supplier and partner of first choice to TAFE, Tata Motors, DANA, Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles Limited, Meritor and American Axles & Manufacturing, among others. The Company is a one-stop shop for its customers for Grey Iron, Ductile Iron and Austempered Ductile Iron ranging from 0.5 kg to 400 kg. Nelcasts manufacturing plants are in close proximity to Chennai, which is a major manufacturing hub for automotive companies. Chennai forms both a key customer base for Nelcast and a reliable source of steel scrap, a crucial raw material for the Company. All 3 plants are
Read More
The Nelcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹117.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nelcast Ltd is ₹1025.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nelcast Ltd is 35.21 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nelcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nelcast Ltd is ₹105.21 and ₹175.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nelcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.42%, 3 Years at 15.21%, 1 Year at -27.80%, 6 Month at -16.85%, 3 Month at -5.66% and 1 Month at 1.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.