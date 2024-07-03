iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nelcast Ltd Share Price

117.82
(-5.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126
  • Day's High126.51
  • 52 Wk High175.3
  • Prev. Close125.09
  • Day's Low115.3
  • 52 Wk Low 105.21
  • Turnover (lac)59.59
  • P/E35.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value61.72
  • EPS3.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,025.05
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nelcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

126

Prev. Close

125.09

Turnover(Lac.)

59.59

Day's High

126.51

Day's Low

115.3

52 Week's High

175.3

52 Week's Low

105.21

Book Value

61.72

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,025.05

P/E

35.21

EPS

3.55

Divi. Yield

0.32

Nelcast Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

Nelcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nelcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.57%

Foreign: 18.56%

Indian: 56.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nelcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.4

17.4

17.4

17.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

501.79

451

424.28

412.69

Net Worth

519.19

468.4

441.68

430.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

927.34

614.97

566.75

744.54

yoy growth (%)

50.79

8.5

-23.87

29.58

Raw materials

-453.43

-289.93

-240.3

-349.75

As % of sales

48.89

47.14

42.4

46.97

Employee costs

-55.85

-45.27

-46.79

-46.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.04

12.28

30.8

57.03

Depreciation

-22.61

-21.74

-18.53

-15.92

Tax paid

-4.82

-3.24

5.19

-18.76

Working capital

70.66

2.8

20.55

15.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.79

8.5

-23.87

29.58

Op profit growth

25.21

-3.87

-32.56

11.42

EBIT growth

51.96

-26.73

-32.77

8.31

Net profit growth

57.32

-74.88

-5.89

12.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,266.94

1,263.97

927.34

614.97

566.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,266.94

1,263.97

927.34

614.97

566.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.07

16.14

9.4

4.88

13.6

View Annually Results

Nelcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nelcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

D Sesha Reddy

CFO & Company Secretary

S K Sivakumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A Balasubramanian

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P Divya

Managing Director

P Deepak

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maheshwari Mohan

Independent Director

RANGANATHAN SRIDHARAN

Independent Director

Vinod K Dasari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nelcast Ltd

Summary

Nelcast Ltd was incorporated on 7th June, 1982 as Nelcast Private Limited at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh). Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Nelcast Limited on 20th September 1995. Mr P. Radhakrishna Reddy promoted the Company. Nelcast is a leading producer of ductile & grey iron castings in India. Besides a strong position in domestic market, the Company has a rapidly growing presence spread across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. It has total installed production capacity of 160,000 Metric tonnes per annum. Its factories are located at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu, and at Gudur and Pedapariya in Andhra Pradesh. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Iron Castings in Automobile sector such as engine, transmission, suspension, axle, brake, steering, housings etc., farm equipment industry, railways and pipe fitting industries.It serves as a strategic supplier and partner of first choice to TAFE, Tata Motors, DANA, Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles Limited, Meritor and American Axles & Manufacturing, among others. The Company is a one-stop shop for its customers for Grey Iron, Ductile Iron and Austempered Ductile Iron ranging from 0.5 kg to 400 kg. Nelcasts manufacturing plants are in close proximity to Chennai, which is a major manufacturing hub for automotive companies. Chennai forms both a key customer base for Nelcast and a reliable source of steel scrap, a crucial raw material for the Company. All 3 plants are
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nelcast Ltd share price today?

The Nelcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹117.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nelcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nelcast Ltd is ₹1025.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nelcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nelcast Ltd is 35.21 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nelcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nelcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nelcast Ltd is ₹105.21 and ₹175.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nelcast Ltd?

Nelcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.42%, 3 Years at 15.21%, 1 Year at -27.80%, 6 Month at -16.85%, 3 Month at -5.66% and 1 Month at 1.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nelcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nelcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.87 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 25.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nelcast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.