Summary

Nelcast Ltd was incorporated on 7th June, 1982 as Nelcast Private Limited at Nellore (Andhra Pradesh). Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Nelcast Limited on 20th September 1995. Mr P. Radhakrishna Reddy promoted the Company. Nelcast is a leading producer of ductile & grey iron castings in India. Besides a strong position in domestic market, the Company has a rapidly growing presence spread across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. It has total installed production capacity of 160,000 Metric tonnes per annum. Its factories are located at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu, and at Gudur and Pedapariya in Andhra Pradesh. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture of Iron Castings in Automobile sector such as engine, transmission, suspension, axle, brake, steering, housings etc., farm equipment industry, railways and pipe fitting industries.It serves as a strategic supplier and partner of first choice to TAFE, Tata Motors, DANA, Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles Limited, Meritor and American Axles & Manufacturing, among others. The Company is a one-stop shop for its customers for Grey Iron, Ductile Iron and Austempered Ductile Iron ranging from 0.5 kg to 400 kg. Nelcasts manufacturing plants are in close proximity to Chennai, which is a major manufacturing hub for automotive companies. Chennai forms both a key customer base for Nelcast and a reliable source of steel scrap, a crucial raw material for the Company. All 3 plants are

