Nelcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.04

12.28

30.8

57.03

Depreciation

-22.61

-21.74

-18.53

-15.92

Tax paid

-4.82

-3.24

5.19

-18.76

Working capital

70.66

2.8

20.55

15.17

Other operating items

Operating

62.26

-9.9

38.02

37.5

Capital expenditure

2.1

162.85

75.12

8.79

Free cash flow

64.36

152.94

113.14

46.29

Equity raised

822.74

806.42

716.82

642.15

Investing

0.03

0.14

-0.25

0.52

Financing

64.84

16.08

127.3

20.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

8.7

Net in cash

951.99

975.6

957

718.44

