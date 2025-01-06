Nelcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.04
12.28
30.8
57.03
Depreciation
-22.61
-21.74
-18.53
-15.92
Tax paid
-4.82
-3.24
5.19
-18.76
Working capital
70.66
2.8
20.55
15.17
Other operating items
Operating
62.26
-9.9
38.02
37.5
Capital expenditure
2.1
162.85
75.12
8.79
Free cash flow
64.36
152.94
113.14
46.29
Equity raised
822.74
806.42
716.82
642.15
Investing
0.03
0.14
-0.25
0.52
Financing
64.84
16.08
127.3
20.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
8.7
Net in cash
951.99
975.6
957
718.44
