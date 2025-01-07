iifl-logo-icon 1
Nelcast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

118.77
(0.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

927.34

614.97

566.75

744.54

yoy growth (%)

50.79

8.5

-23.87

29.58

Raw materials

-453.43

-289.93

-240.3

-349.75

As % of sales

48.89

47.14

42.4

46.97

Employee costs

-55.85

-45.27

-46.79

-46.15

As % of sales

6.02

7.36

8.25

6.19

Other costs

-359.95

-233.36

-231.39

-277.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.81

37.94

40.82

37.21

Operating profit

58.08

46.39

48.25

71.56

OPM

6.26

7.54

8.51

9.61

Depreciation

-22.61

-21.74

-18.53

-15.92

Interest expense

-25.82

-17.24

-9.49

-2.92

Other income

9.4

4.87

10.57

4.31

Profit before tax

19.04

12.28

30.8

57.03

Taxes

-4.82

-3.24

5.19

-18.76

Tax rate

-25.32

-26.41

16.87

-32.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.22

9.04

36

38.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.22

9.04

36

38.26

yoy growth (%)

57.32

-74.88

-5.89

12.16

NPM

1.53

1.47

6.35

5.13

