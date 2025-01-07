Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
927.34
614.97
566.75
744.54
yoy growth (%)
50.79
8.5
-23.87
29.58
Raw materials
-453.43
-289.93
-240.3
-349.75
As % of sales
48.89
47.14
42.4
46.97
Employee costs
-55.85
-45.27
-46.79
-46.15
As % of sales
6.02
7.36
8.25
6.19
Other costs
-359.95
-233.36
-231.39
-277.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.81
37.94
40.82
37.21
Operating profit
58.08
46.39
48.25
71.56
OPM
6.26
7.54
8.51
9.61
Depreciation
-22.61
-21.74
-18.53
-15.92
Interest expense
-25.82
-17.24
-9.49
-2.92
Other income
9.4
4.87
10.57
4.31
Profit before tax
19.04
12.28
30.8
57.03
Taxes
-4.82
-3.24
5.19
-18.76
Tax rate
-25.32
-26.41
16.87
-32.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.22
9.04
36
38.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.22
9.04
36
38.26
yoy growth (%)
57.32
-74.88
-5.89
12.16
NPM
1.53
1.47
6.35
5.13
