Nelcast Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.4
17.4
17.4
17.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
501.79
451
424.28
412.69
Net Worth
519.19
468.4
441.68
430.09
Minority Interest
Debt
328.92
303.68
279.54
214.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.78
44.76
41.93
38.95
Total Liabilities
894.89
816.84
763.15
683.74
Fixed Assets
463.09
433.16
441.21
429.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.32
50.06
39.07
39.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.77
0.7
0.99
1.92
Networking Capital
294.78
228.06
220.43
148.24
Inventories
189.7
158.19
158.73
118.41
Inventory Days
62.47
70.27
Sundry Debtors
300.89
255.92
240.35
164.19
Debtor Days
94.6
97.45
Other Current Assets
38.97
23.57
19.51
20.82
Sundry Creditors
-213.62
-182.68
-180.59
-127.96
Creditor Days
71.07
75.94
Other Current Liabilities
-21.16
-26.94
-17.57
-27.22
Cash
84.94
104.85
61.44
65.09
Total Assets
894.9
816.83
763.14
683.74
