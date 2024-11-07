|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|NELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 07, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|NELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NELCAST LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|NELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 NELCAST LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 13 May 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Corporate Action - Dividend, Book Closure for Dividend and AGM Corporate - Record Date for Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|NELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Nine months Ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
