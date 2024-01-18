Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of 20% i.e., Rs.0.40 per share of Rs.2/- paid-up for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 42nd AGM. The dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Corporate - Record Date for Dividend